David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

The Premier Boxing Champions delivers a three-fight free prelim card on YouTube, the live stream will air leading up to the main double header pay-per-view featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Amazon Prime Video.

The event takes place live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Prelim show will feature three fights including undefeated contenders, former world champs, and rising stars.

Undefeated former super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) will make his light heavyweight debut taking on former WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs).

Benavidez is confident he will beat Gvozdyk because they two sparred in the past and the former super middleweight champion said he got the better of him in sparring.

Gvozdyk is making a comeback since retiring from boxing due to an brain injury suffered in his lone defeat to hard hitting Artur Beterbiev. This will be an amazing win for him if he can upset the favorite on Saturday night.

The Free prelim show will feature former Filipino world champion Mark Magsayo, undefeated rising star Elijah Garcia and hot prospect Justin Viloria.

Main PPV Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight – David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello

Middleweight Championship – Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC Title

PBC on Amazon Prime Video Prelims

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Super Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Angel Antonio Contreras

Early Non-televised Prelims

Super Bantamweight – Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder

Super Middleweight – Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz

Women’s Featherweight – Reina Tellez vs. Beata Dudek

Women’s Super Featherweight – Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore

Watch the Tank Davis vs Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk live stream prelims show for Free on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube (video below) on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Like this: Like Loading...