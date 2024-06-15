David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

The Premier Boxing Champions delivers a three-fight free prelim card on YouTube, the live stream will air leading up to the main double header pay-per-view featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Amazon Prime Video.
The event takes place live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Prelim show will feature three fights including undefeated contenders, former world champs, and rising stars.
Undefeated former super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) will make his light heavyweight debut taking on former WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs).
Benavidez is confident he will beat Gvozdyk because they two sparred in the past and the former super middleweight champion said he got the better of him in sparring.
Gvozdyk is making a comeback since retiring from boxing due to an brain injury suffered in his lone defeat to hard hitting Artur Beterbiev. This will be an amazing win for him if he can upset the favorite on Saturday night.
The Free prelim show will feature former Filipino world champion Mark Magsayo, undefeated rising star Elijah Garcia and hot prospect Justin Viloria.
Main PPV Fight Card
Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (WBA Title)
Light Heavyweight – David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk
Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello
Middleweight Championship – Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC Title
PBC on Amazon Prime Video Prelims
Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis
Super Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez
Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Angel Antonio Contreras
Early Non-televised Prelims
Super Bantamweight – Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder
Super Middleweight – Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz
Women’s Featherweight – Reina Tellez vs. Beata Dudek
Women’s Super Featherweight – Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore
Watch the Tank Davis vs Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk live stream prelims show for Free on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube (video below) on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.