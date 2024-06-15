Free Live Stream: Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin Prime Video Fight Prelims

The Free PBC on PRIME VIDEO PRELIMS live stream will have a three fight card leading into the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin, David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk double-header pay-per-View.

Davis vs. Martin is a WBA lightweight championship bout and Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk is a light heavyweight 12-round bout in the light heavyweight division. The Prelims on YouTube will feature undefeated rising stars, and former world champions.

Undefeated middleweight Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) will take on Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round bout at 160-pounds. Garcia of Arizona is one of the rising stars in the division with punching power, he will look to showcase his talents against the always gritty Davis.

Former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (25-2, 17 KOs) of the Philippines takes on Eduardo Ramirez (28-3-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-round super featherweight bout. Magsayo continues his journey up to another world title, despite two losses, he believes his body is now stronger in the 130-pound division.

The opening bout features a highly touted undefeated Justin Viloria (5-0, 3 KOs) of Whittier, California taking on a very experienced Angel Antonio Contreras (15-8-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico. The pair will face off in a 6-round super featherweight match.

Main Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight – David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello

Middleweight Championship – Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC Title)

PBC on Prime Video Prelims

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Super Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Watch the Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin, David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk Free Fight Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on the PBC YouTube Channel.

