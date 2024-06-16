Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin Live Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Premier Boxing Champions presents an action packed double-header Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank “The Ghost” Martin and David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15th, live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-view.

The main event pits two undefeated American lightweights against each other in a someones zero has to go bout.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) is the current WBA lightweight champion and he will defend his belt against contender Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs). This will be the first title fight for Martin and Tank has already won several world titles in three different weight classes giving him the upper-hand in championship experience on fight night.

Tank is not worried about Martin and thinks he is a basic fighter who lacks confidence heading into the fight. If the nerves of being on the big stage for the first time get to Martin it could be an easy night for Tank.

In the co-main event David Benavidez, the man Mike Tyson called “The Mexican Monster”, is ready to make his light heavyweight debut.

Benavidez dominated the 168-pound division and was calling out Canelo Alvarez for years, but the Mexican superstar avoided the unbeaten super middleweight champion, so Benavidez is stepping up to 175 pounds hoping to get a title shot at either Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev.

The opponent who welcomes Benavidez to the light heavyweight division is the former WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk. This is going to be a tough fight for the former super middleweight champion because Gvozdyk hast he size advantage and has good ring smarts to make it difficult for the young star.

Main PPV Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight – David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello

Middleweight Championship – Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC Title)

PBC on Amazon Prime Video Prelims

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Super Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Angel Antonio Contreras

Watch the Tank Davis vs Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk fight on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View. For more information visit: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/gervonta-davis-vs-frank-martin

