Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino Fight Live Stream on Top Rank Boxing ESPN

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino live on Friday, June 21. The WBO featherweight championship takes place inside BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and will be shown via Live Stream on ESPN+.

New WBO featherweight champion Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza will put his title on the line against Sergio Chirino in the main event.

The unbeaten Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs) became a world champion for the first time when he beat Robeisy Ramirez for the WBO featherweight world title in an action packed bout last year.

At 6’1,” Espinoza is the tallest featherweight world champion, and its amazing he can make the 126-pound limit but that size and reach advantage help him against the much shorter foes in the division.

The challenger is 29-year-old Sergio Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs) of Oaxaca, Mexico. This will be his first attempt at a world title, if he wins he will become the first champion from Oaxaca. He only has one professional defeat and that came to Mauricio Lara in 2018, he hasn’t lost a fight since and is ready to dethrone the champion on Friday night.

In the co-main event, Andres “Savage” Cortes and Abraham “El Super” Nova will square off in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) is a quality fighter who is getting better each fight. In his first world title opportunity he lost a close split decision to O’Shaquie Foster in February. He has the ambition to be a world champion and he wants to show it on Friday night when he takes on Cortes.

Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) is a local favorite in Las Vegas, his hometown and on Friday night he will have the crowd on his side against Nova. The undefeated rising star will gain more exposure as the co-main event and hopes a dominant win over Nova will make the boxing world and viewers take notice.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino (WBO Title)

Super Featherweight – Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova

Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Javier Martinez

Bantamweight – Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz vs. Francisco Pedroza

Super Featherweight – DJ Zamora vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Super Flyweight – Steven Navarro vs. Juan Pablo Meza

Middleweight – Bryan Polaco vs. Richard Acevedo

Top Rank Presents Featherweight World Championship Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT, Live Stream Exclusively on ESPN+ for more information visit: www.TopRank.com

