Steven Butler vs. Patrice Volny Fight Live Stream, How To Watch Online

On Thursday night an all Canadian showdown between fan favorite Steven “Bang Bang” Butler and Patrice “Vicious” Volny takes place at the arena of the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Quebec, Canada.

A women’s WBA gold junior middleweight championship between Mary Spencer and April Hunter will also be on the card.

Quebec slugger Steven Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) is one of the most popular fighters in the area. He is known for his entertaining all action style and heavy handed power. Even though he has yet to win a world title, he still believes he can capture the gold if he continues on the right path.

Last year Butler fought for the WBO middleweight title against undefeated champion Janibek Alimkhanuly, but was knocked out in the second round of the bout. Since losing to Janibek he has been on a two-fight win streak including a first round knockout of Steve Rolls.

Patrice Volny (18-1, 12 KOs) is a top 20 ranked middleweight and in his most recent outing he knocked out DeAndre Ware in the 10th round. Volny is eager to get a win over Butler and wants to show the boxing world why he was nicknamed “Vicious” by putting on a very dominant performance on Thursday night.

Undefeated super middleweight prospect from Cuba Osleys Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs) will take on Evgeny Shvedenko in a 12-round bout.

Also seeing action on the card will be undefeated prospects Arthur Biyarslanov, Shamil Khataev, Jhon Orobio, and Luis Santana.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Steven Butler vs. Patrice Volny

Super Middleweight – Osleys Iglesias vs. Evgeny Shvedenko

Women’s Junior Middleweight Championship – Mary Spencer vs. April Hunter (WBA Gold Title)

Light Welterweight – Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Elias Haedo

Middleweight – Shamil Khataev vs. Ramadan Hiseni

Light Welterweight – Jhon Orobio vs. Jose de Leon Jasso

Women’s Super Featherweight – Leila Beaudoin vs. Lizbeth Crespo

Light Welterweight – Luis Santana vs. Guillermo Crocco

How to watch online, date and start time:

The Steven Butler vs. Patrice Volny fight card takes place on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET/PT, Live Stream broadcast on ESPN+ in the USA and online in Montreal on Punching Grace, for more information visit: https://punchinggrace.com/en/events/butler-vs-volny/

