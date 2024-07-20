How to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match live stream, date and start time

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry “Fear No Man” boxing event will take place on Saturday, July 20 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, live on Pay-Per-View.

Jake Paul gained fame initially as a social media influencer on YouTube and later transitioned into professional boxing. He has fought a few exhibition and professional bouts, notably against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, UFC and MMA fighters Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva.

Paul’s only pro defeat came at the hands of undefeated boxer Tommy Fury, the younger brother of former WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

Mike Perry is primarily known as a mixed martial artist (MMA) with a background in striking. He has competed in the UFC welterweight division and has a reputation for his aggressive fighting style and knockout power. Since leaving the UFC he found a home in the bare knuckle fighting championship (BKFC) where he is undefeated with 5 wins and is currently their biggest draw.

In MMA, Perry is known for his heavy hands and knockout ability. His bare knuckle boxing style is aggressive, often looking to pressure opponents and land powerful strikes. He will be the smaller man when he takes on Paul, but he doesn’t think size will matter because he is confident in his chin and knockout power.

The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds in the cruiserweight division, but Paul and Perry are so confident heading into the bout they don’t think it goes the distance, each are predicting a knockout but only one fighter’s prediction will come true.

Main Card (DAZN)

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Women’s Light Welterweight – Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi

Lightweight – Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman

Cruiserweight – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Uriah Hall

Preliminary Undercard (YouTube)

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

Middleweight – Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

Super Bantamweight – Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Light Heavyweight – Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

How to Watch Paul vs. Perry, Date and Start Time:

The Paul vs. Perry event takes place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, the free fight prelims live stream will air on DAZN Boxing YouTube at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, followed by the main PPV card live stream on DAZN at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. For more information visit: www.DAZN.com

Boxing Style: Paul typically employs a traditional boxing style with a focus on fundamental techniques such as jabs, crosses, and hooks. He has shown decent power and athleticism in his fights.

