LIVE Stream: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Boxing Match Press Conference Video

Fight fans can watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match press conference live stream on July 18, this will be the final time the combatants exchange comments and answer reporters questions before their big Pay-Per-View boxing match on DAZN.

YouTube boxing star, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, was originally scheduled to fight hall of fame boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson on Netflix at the Dallas Cowboys football stadium in Arlington, Texas but the fight was called off due to an stomach ailment that Tyson suffered during training camp.

To fill in for Tyson is UFC veteran and BKFC star “Platinum” Mike Perry. This will be a real battle between two hard hitters and the pair sparred years ago so they have familiarity heading into the ring.

Paul handpicked Perry because he is a big name and he brings the fight, the plan for the fight is to counter Perry as he comes in aggressive and knock him out with a counter power shot.

Perry thinks Paul might be taking him lightly because of their previous sparring sessions, but promises he is not the same guy Paul sparred years ago, he is much better now.

Also on the card is Amanda Serrano’s return to the ring since an eye injury forced her to pull out from her previous bout moments before she was due to step in the ring. This will be a bout that will test the waters and see if her eye is okay in her comeback bout against Stevie Morgan.

Also on the card, former middleweight boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will taking on UFC veteran Uriah Hall in a cruiserweight bout set for six rounds.

Watch the Paul vs. Perry press conference live stream on Thursday, July 18 at at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on YouTube.

Fight Line-Up

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Women’s Light Welterweight – Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

Lightweight – Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

Super Bantamweight – Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Cruiserweight – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Uriah Hall

Light Heavyweight – Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

Middleweight – Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on DAZN.com and PPV.com.

Like this: Like Loading...