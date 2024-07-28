Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo Fight Live Stream at Super RIZIN 3

Super RIZIN 3 is set to be a spectacular event, featuring a unique clash of boxing, kickboxing, bare knuckle and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing on one card. In the main event Mikuru Asakura and Ren Hiramoto square off in a featherweight MMA bout. The highly anticipated bout between legendary boxing champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and rising MMA star Rukiya Anpo go toe to toe in a 3 round boxing exhibition. This RIZIN event is generating a lot of buzz due to Pacquiao’s illustrious career and Anpo’s emerging presence in the MMA scene.

Pacquiao is 45 years old, and a lot smaller than his Japanese opponent, but the Filipino southpaw is no stranger to being the smaller man as he made a career of David versus Goliath match-ups.

Father time is the only one that is undefeated, and Pacquiao’s age could show and his ability to take a punch could diminish since he is well beyond his prime years.

This will be a great opportunity for Anpo to beat a legend and become a superstar. Even if its an exhibition bout, both fighters will try and knock each other out.

Super RIZIN 3 Main Card

Featherweight – Mikuru Asakura vs. Ren Hiramoto

Catchweight (152 lbs) – Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo (Special Boxing Match Rules)

Featherweight – Yutaka Saito vs. Yuta Kubo

Flyweight – Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Makoto Takahashi

Early Fight Card

Catchweight – Hideo Tokoro vs. Hiroya Kondo

Bantamweight – Ryusei Ashizawa vs. Kouzi

Catchweight (126 lbs) – John Dodson vs. Takaki Soya (Bare Knuckle Bout)

Women’s Super Atomweight – Rena Kubota vs. Kate Oyama

Featherweight – Japan Hiroaki Suzuki vs. YA-MAN

Women’s Catchweight (126 lbs) – Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala (Bare Knuckle Bout)

Featherweight – Suguru Nii vs. Kazumasa Majima

Watch Super RIZIN 3: Mikuru Asakura vs. Ren Hiramoto Pay-Per-View Live Stream on Saturday, July 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM ET / 2:00 AM PT on RIZIN.TV. For more information on how to watch the event visit: https://rizin.tv/

