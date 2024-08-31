How to Watch Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny Live Stream Online, Date and Start Time

Get ready for a thrilling night of boxing as Naoya “The Monster” Inoue defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against former world champion TJ Doheny. The highly anticipated match is set to take place on Tuesday, September 3, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. For fans in the U.S., the event will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with a special early start time of 5:45 a.m. ET/2:45 a.m. PT.

Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs), a four-division world champion and a pound-for-pound standout, has established a formidable presence at the Ariake Arena, where he has achieved several significant victories. Notably, Inoue knocked out Paul Butler to claim the undisputed bantamweight title in December 2022, and he continued his dominance by defeating Stephen Fulton in July 2023 for two super bantamweight titles. Inoue further solidified his reputation by overwhelming Marlon Tapales for the undisputed crown last December.

His challenger, TJ Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs), comes into the fight with an impressive track record on Japanese soil, boasting a perfect 4-0 record, including a knockout win over Bryl Bayogos on the undercard of Inoue’s fight against Luis Nery at Tokyo Dome in May.

The undercard features a compelling co-main event with WBO bantamweight world champion Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs) making his first title defense against former WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa (21-2-1, 19 KOs).

Coverage of the event will be provided by ESPN’s own Timothy Bradley, Jr. and Bernardo Osuna, who will bring their expert analysis and commentary to the broadcast.

Don’t miss out on this exciting night of boxing action—tune in to ESPN+ to catch all the live coverage of Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny, along with the co-feature fight, starting early on September 3.

