LIVE Stream: BKFC Prospects Edmonton: Drew Stuve vs Sonny Smith Fight Prelims

The BKFC is set to electrify Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with an action-packed night of bare-knuckle combat at the River Cree Resort & Casino. The BKFC Prospects Edmonton event, taking place this Saturday, promises to deliver a thrilling showcase of emerging talent and seasoned fighters in the world’s fastest-growing combat sport.

Main Event: Smith vs. Stuve

Headlining the evening is a welterweight clash between Sonny “The Savage” Smith (2-1) and Drew “Wild Boy” Stuve (1-0). Smith, known for his aggressive style and relentless pressure, will aim to continue his ascent up the welterweight ladder against the unbeaten Stuve. With Stuve making his BKFC debut earlier this year, this bout will be a crucial test of his potential against the more experienced Smith. The stakes are high as both fighters look to make a statement in the squared circle.

Co-Main Event: Al-Ghanim vs. Ibsen

The co-main event features a lightweight bout between Hasan Al-Ghanim and Ryan “Skinny” Ibsen. Both fighters enter the ring with a perfect 1-0 record in BKFC and are eager to secure their second victory. Al-Ghanim and Ibsen will look to capitalize on their early successes and establish themselves as serious contenders in the lightweight division. Expect a high-energy clash as these two hungry competitors go toe-to-toe.

Feature Fight: Lucanas vs. Pannell

In the night’s feature fight, Chad “Super Chad” Lucanas (1-0) will face off against Zach “Lil Mac” Pannell (1-1). Lucanas, a rising star in the lightweight division, will be tested by Pannell, who is looking to rebound from his recent loss and prove his mettle. This bout is set to be a fan favorite, with both fighters known for their dynamic styles and unyielding determination.

Exciting Undercard Action

The event also boasts an impressive undercard featuring both newcomers and established BKFC veterans:

Jonathan Miller (2-1) brings his heavyweight power to the ring, aiming to build on his recent successes.

Robert “The Slim Reaper” Desharnais (1-0) will be looking to continue his winning streak in the featherweight division.

Matthew Socholotiuk (1-0), another promising welterweight, will also be making waves on the undercard.

This marks BKFC’s second foray into Canada, following their successful debut in Edmonton on March 2. The passionate Canadian fanbase has quickly made its mark, and BKFC Founder and President David Feldman is thrilled to return. “Canadian BKFC fans are quickly establishing themselves as some of the most passionate supporters of bare-knuckle fighting on the planet, and our Canadian fighters are quickly establishing themselves as some of the top prospects in the sport. We couldn’t be happier to be back in Canada with another can’t-miss event in Edmonton,” Feldman said.

How to Watch

The BKFC Prospects Edmonton event on Saturday, August 31, 2024 will be streamed live globally on The BKFC App and TrillerTV, ensuring that fans around the world can tune in for all the bare-knuckle action.

With a card full of exciting matchups and promising fighters, this event is set to be a highlight in BKFC’s growing roster of events. The Free Prelim live stream on YouTube starts at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT followed by the main card starting at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on the BKFC APP and TrillerTV.

Mark your calendars for a night of unforgettable bare-knuckle brawling as BKFC returns to Edmonton for what promises to be another electrifying event.

