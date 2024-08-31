MF & DAZN: X Series 17: Aarons vs. Simpson, KSI concert Live Stream Online

Get ready for an action-packed evening as Misfits Boxing returns with MF & DAZN X Series 017, live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, August 31. This thrilling event promises not only high-octane boxing but also an exclusive live concert featuring British YouTube sensation KSI.

In the spotlight of the night’s main event, British YouTube star Danny Aarons will step into the ring against former football player Danny Simpson. The cruiserweight bout is set for four rounds and is expected to be a high-energy clash as Aarons takes on the athletic Simpson, who is making his transition from the football pitch to the boxing ring.

The co-main event features a highly anticipated title fight for the MFB Light Heavyweight Championship. Reigning champion Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor will defend his title against the formidable Gabriel Silva. Taylor’s reputation as a fierce competitor will be put to the test against Silva, who is eager to make his mark in the cruiserweight division.

Adding to the excitement, the undercard includes a cruiserweight showdown between social media star HStikkytokky and George Fensom. The build-up to this fight has been charged with intensity, as the two fighters engaged in a heated altercation at the press conference. Fans can expect fireworks when these two collide in the ring.

Also on the card is another MFB title bout, where Deen The Great will put his lightweight championship on the line against Dave Fogarty. All title fights will be contested over five rounds, promising a thrilling display of skill and endurance.

The free prelims live stream, available on YouTube, will showcase two MFB Title Tournament Quarter-Finals. Jake Cornish will face Mike Edwards in a cruiserweight clash, and Malcolm Minikon will go up against DTG in another exciting cruiserweight matchup. The preliminary bouts start at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT, leading into the main card.

The main card kicks off at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on DAZN, featuring additional matchups such as Ben Williams vs. Warren Spencer in a welterweight bout and Sami Hamed vs. Jesse Clarke in a heavyweight contest.

Don’t miss the action and excitement of Misfits Boxing 17: Danny Aarons vs. Danny Simpson, followed by a special KSI concert. Be sure to catch all the live action and festivities!

