Terence Crawford Fights Israil Madrimov in High-Stakes Showdown on Riyadh Season PPV Card

Undefeated American boxing star Terence Crawford will go up to the 154 pound division to take on rising star and WBA champion Israil Madrimov of Uzbekistan in a highly anticipated bout set for the Riyadh Season card on August 3 at the BMO stadium in Los Angeles, California. This thrilling encounter will be featured on a Top Rank on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View event as well as DAZN PPV.

Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs), vacated his undisputed welterweight championship after beating Errol Spence Jr. to enters the fight with a storied resume that includes multiple world titles across different weight classes and an undefeated record.

Known for his exceptional skills and versatility in the ring, Crawford’s prowess has made him one of the most formidable fighters of his generation. His recent victories have solidified his status as a premier pound-for-pound contender, and his bout against Madrimov will be another opportunity for the Nebraska native to showcase his elite boxing acumen on a global stage an win another weight division title.

Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs), on the other hand, is rapidly emerging as a significant force in the light middleweight division. The Uzbek-born fighter has made a name for himself with a series of impressive performances, including his WBA world title win against Magomed Kurbanov, characterized by his power, speed, and technical proficiency.

With an unbeaten record and a reputation for aggressive, exciting bouts, Madrimov represents a considerable challenge for Crawford. The fight against Crawford marks a pivotal moment in Madrimov’s career as he looks to assert himself among the elite of the sport.

The Riyadh Season, a vibrant annual event known for its high-profile entertainment and sporting events, provides the perfect backdrop for this high-stakes clash. The venue, BMO stadium in Los Angeles, which has hosted a variety of international events, is expected to draw a significant crowd, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the fight.

The inclusion of Crawford vs. Madrimov on the Riyadh Season card highlights the growing global appeal of boxing and the sport’s increasing presence in the Middle East.

The event will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, allowing fans around the world to witness this major boxing event. As part of the card, the night will also feature other compelling bouts, like the co-main event between popular Mexican WBA light welterweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela contributing to an overall evening of high-caliber boxing entertainment. The card will be full of drama, skill, and high-octane action.

The action begins at 6:00 PM ET/PT on Saturday, August 3, 2024 on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN PPV live streaming services.

