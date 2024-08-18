Top Rank Boxing: Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko Live Stream, Fight Results

Top Rank on ESPN is set to deliver a thrilling boxing event on August 17 as Christian Mbilli faces off against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a super middleweight showdown at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. This matchup is evenly matched, showcasing the best of both fighters’ skills and tenacity.

The undefeated Christian “Solide” Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs), known for his explosive power and technical prowess, will look to cement his position as a top contender in the division. His impressive track record and dynamic fighting style make him a formidable opponent for anyone in the ring. The 2016 Olympian represented France and is based out of Montreal.

On the other side, Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs), a seasoned and gritty competitor who has fought for the world title three times but fell short each time, brings a wealth of experience and resilience to the bout. Also an Olympian, he represented Ukraine in the 2008 Olympic games. His impressive credentials and relentless approach make him a dangerous adversary for Mbilli.

Derevyanchenko lost close decisions to middleweight champions Danny Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin, despite these setbacks the 38-year-old is still eager to finally claim championship gold and won’t give up on his dream of becoming a world champion.

The co-main event features heavyweight knockout artists Arslanbek “The Lion’” Makhmudov and Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello squaring off in a ten rounder.

Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) was on the fast track to superstardom with his near perfect win to knockout ratio and undefeated record, but his train was halted when he fought Agit Kabayel and lost for the first time. He made his return to the ring in May, Miljan Rovcanin in the second round.

Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs) is a promising Italian heavyweight who represented Italy in the 2016 Olympics. They have history with Makhmudov beating Vianello in the World Series of Boxing in 2015 after Vianello couldn’t continue due to an ear injury in the fourth round.

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko Live Stream Information

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Mbilli vs. Derevyanchenko, takes place on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Live Stream. To Subscribe, Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Updated Live Fight Results:

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Heavyweight – Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Guido Vianello

Super Middleweight – Osleys Iglesias vs. Sena Agbeko

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Mike Ohan Jr. – Winner: Mason by TKO in Round 2

Women’s Super Featherweight – Leila Beaudoin vs. Lizbeth Crespo – Winner: Beaudoin by Unanimous Decision (100-90, 99-91, 98-92)

Super Middleweight – Wilkens Mathieu vs. Facundo Nicolas Galovar – Winner: Mathieu by Unanimous Decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Middleweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Santiago Fernandez – Winner: Tucker by by Unanimous Decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Super Featherweight – Thomas Chabot vs. Matias Ezequiel Guenemil – Winner: Chabot by Unanimous Decision (79-73, 80-72, 80-72)

Lightweight – Dzmitry Asanau vs. Alexis Gabriel Camejo – Winner: Asanau by Unanimous Decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

