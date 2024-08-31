Watch Cain Sandoval vs. Romero Duno Live on UFC Fight Pass August 31

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions presents Hollywood Fight Nights: Cain Sandoval vs. Romero Duno Live from the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California on August 31.

The headliner of the event is undefeated California light welterweight Cain Sandoval stepping up in competition against the always rugged hard hitting Filipino Romero Duno.

Sandoval (13-0, 11 KOs) of Sacramento is quickly making a splash in the boxing world, he is an exciting young prospect who has dreams of becoming a world champion in the near future. He will be in for a tough test when he goes up against Duno.

Duno (26-4, 20 KOs) of the Philippines, was once a highly touted rising contender who had a little buzz when he knocked out Christian Gonzalez in 2017. He would then go on to face Ryan Garcia and lose by knockout in the first round.

Sandoval and Duno is a good match up between highly offensive fighters, and fans can see if Duno can shock another undefeated prospect or if Sandoval will make quick work of the nine year boxing veteran.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Cain Sandoval vs. Romero Duno

Light Heavyweight – Umar Dzambekov vs. Edward Jeramie Ortiz

Flyweight – Daniel Barrera vs. Garen Diagan

Middleweight – Sadriddin Akhmedov vs. Antonio Todd

Super Bantamweight – Angel Carrillo vs. Josaphat Navarro

Featherweight – Danny Robles vs. Jonathan Almacen

Watch Cain Sandoval vs. Romero Duno LIVE on UFC Fight Pass 9PM ET/ 6PM PT on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

