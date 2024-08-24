Where to Watch Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III Rematch Live Online

On August 24, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III will face off in a boxing rematch, set to air live on PPV from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. This fight marks their second encounter in an exhibition series, in their controversial first bout last June in Sunrise, Florida the fight ended abruptly in the sixth round due to a brawl sparked by intense trash talk, leaving fans eager to see how the rematch will unfold.

The undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr., at 47 years old, brings an impeccable record of 50-0 with 27 knockouts to the ring. Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mayweather is a 12-time world champion across five different weight divisions. In contrast, his opponent, John Gotti III, 31, comes into this fight with a professional boxing record of 2-0 and a mixed martial arts record of 5-1. Gotti, from Oyster Bay, New York, is looking to make a statement in his second boxing bout.

Weigh-in results show a notable difference between the fighters: Mayweather tipped the scales at 160.38 pounds, while Gotti weighed in at 181 pounds. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds, which promises to deliver a compelling clash given the disparity in weight and the history between the two fighters.

In the co-main event, former WBC world welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz, 37, will take on 25-year-old Argentinian southpaw Rodrigo Damian Coria in a light middleweight bout. Ortiz, from Garden City, Kansas, brings a record of 33 wins, 7 losses, and 3 draws with 25 knockouts. Coria, who holds a record of 13 wins and 6 losses with 2 knockouts, will look to make an impact in this eight-round exhibition match.

Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III

Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Coria

David Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Silvia Torres vs. Cecilia Nino

Luis Arias vs. Francisco Rios

TJ Brown vs. Antonio Guadarrama

Jursly Vargas vs. Bryan Eduardo Carrillo

Aaron Silva vs. Marco Antonio Periban

Luis Rodriguez vs. Cesar Vaca

Curmel Moton vs. Victor Vazquez

John Easter vs. Luis Morales

How to and Where Watch Mayweather vs. Gotti III boxing rematch live stream online

The Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT. DAZN will carry the event via Pay-Per-View as well as PPV.com.

