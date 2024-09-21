Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Championship Fight Live Stream Information

The boxing world is abuzz as two of Britain’s heavyweight giants, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, prepare to face off in a heavyweight championship bout at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, September 21. This fight, set to determine the IBF heavyweight champion, promises to be a thrilling spectacle for fans worldwide and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Anthony Joshua, 34, a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, enters the ring with a professional record of 28 wins and 25 by knockout . Known for his powerful punches and athleticism, Joshua has been on a redemption arc since his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2022. His recent victories, including a knockout wins against Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, have reignited his career and set the stage for this monumental clash1.

Daniel Dubois, 27, the younger challenger, boasts an impressive record of 21 wins with 20 knockouts. Dubois, who has been boxing since a young age, has shown remarkable resilience and power in his recent matches. His knockout victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic have earned him the interim IBF title.

The IBF heavyweight title, vacated by Usyk earlier this year, is on the line. This title fight not only offers the winner a prestigious belt but also a potential future bout against the victor of the upcoming Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch in December. For Joshua, this fight is a chance to cement his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweights of his era. For Dubois, it’s an opportunity to step out of the shadows and claim his place among boxing’s elite.

The Venue

Wembley Stadium, with its rich history and capacity to host over 90,000 fans, provides the perfect backdrop for this epic showdown. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with fans from all over the world converging to witness this historic event.

Experts and fans alike are divided on the outcome of this fight. Joshua’s championship experience give him the edge, but Dubois’ youth and knockout power cannot be underestimated. The fight is going to be a clash between two hard hitters and the probability of a knockout is high.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua (IBF title)

Middleweight – Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Super Featherweight – Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington

Middleweight – Josh Kelly vs. Ishmael Davis

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley

The Joshua vs. Dubois event begins at 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT on Saturday, September 21, 2024 live stream on DAZN.

