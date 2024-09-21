Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Live Stream Fight Prelim Show

Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) takes on newly crowned IBF champ Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) in the main event of the Riyadh Season Pay-Per-View live on DAZN. The bout takes place at Wembley Stadium in London on September 21 and prior to the main card fans can tune into the Free preliminary preview show on YouTube.

Joshua and Dubois are fighting in one of the biggest all British heavyweight bouts in championship history and it could go down as one of the best fights depending on the desire of both opponents. If they want to put on a show they will enter the ring with bad intentions, if one wants to play it safe and cautious it could be a tactical bout that goes to the scorecards.

The co-main event features undefeated rising star Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs) taking on Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) in a 12-round middleweight contest for Denny’s European title.

One of the more intriguing bouts of the evening features unbeaten power puncher Joshua Bautsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana taking on Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KOs) of Scotland in a 12-round light heavyweight bout. Both boxers have 13 KOs and this could be one of those action packed fight of the year type matches.

Also on the card, former world champions Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) and Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) go toe to toe in a 12-round super featherweight match. Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) takes on undefeated Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) in a middleweight 12-rounder, and in an all British battle of the undefeated, Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) goes up against Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Riyadh Season Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua (IBF title)

Middleweight – Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Super Featherweight – Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington

Middleweight – Josh Kelly vs. Ishmael Davis

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley

The Free Prelim Show Live Stream begins at 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT on Saturday, September 21, 2024 on YouTube.

