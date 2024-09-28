FREE Live Stream: Rhiannon Dixon vs. Terri Harper Fight Prelims Before The Bell

Watch Before The Bell: Dixon vs. Harper Live Stream Prelims at 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT on Saturday, September 28, 2024 on YouTube.

Boxing fans are in for a treat this Saturday as the Canon Medical Arena hosts a hot showdown between Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper for the WBO Women’s Lightweight Championship. The bout marks Dixon’s first title defense after she captured the belt in April, defeating Karen Elizabeth Carabajal by unanimous decision.

Dixon, who boasts an unbeaten record of 10-0 with one knockout, has quickly ascended the ranks, also winning the Commonwealth and European titles in her last three fights. At just 29, she has expressed disbelief at her rapid rise. “I still can’t believe it when I’m referred to as a world champion,” she admitted at a pre-fight press conference. “This is just the beginning now, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Facing Dixon is the formidable Terri Harper, a seasoned two-division world champion with a record of 14 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws. Known for her resilience and skill, Harper poses a significant challenge. Dixon acknowledges this, stating, “This is definitely my toughest fight, but it’s one I’ve been ready for a long time.”

A victory for Dixon could catapult her into major fights within the division, while Harper seeks to reclaim glory after her own title reigns.

The main event is complemented by an exciting undercard featuring notable bouts, including Peter McGrail vs. Brad Foster at super bantamweight, and George Liddard vs. George Davey at middleweight.

Main Card

Women’s Lightweight Championship – Rhiannon Dixon vs. Terri Harper (WBO Title)

Super Bantamweight – Peter McGrail vs. Brad Foster

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. George Davey

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Sergio Orozco Oliva

Super Featherweight – Giorgio Visioli vs. Diego Lagos

Before The Bell Prelims

Bantamweight – Josh Babb vs. Kelvin Madjid

Super Featherweight – Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Kevin Trana

Middleweight – Jimmy Sains vs. Omir Rodriguez

Super Bantamweight – Brandon Scott vs. Calum Turnbull

Light Middleweight – Connan Murray vs. Marco Simmonds

Fans can catch the action live with the “Before The Bell” prelims streaming at 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT on YouTube, followed by the main card on DAZN.

