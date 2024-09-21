GLORY 95: Levi Rigters vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

This Saturday, September 21, GLORY 95 Zagreb will feature a highly anticipated rematch between the top-ranked heavyweight, Levi Rigters (18-2, 8 KOs), and the second-ranked Bahram Rajabzadeh (69-3, 61 KOs) at Arena Zagreb in Croatia. There will be a four-fight preliminary Live Stream for FREE on YouTube before the main card kicks off.

This showdown is crucial, serving as a number one contender’s match following their heated encounter in the semi-finals of the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix. In that fight, Rigters narrowly defeated Rajabzadeh in a thrilling clash that saw several knockdowns, but the controversial decision sparked much debate among fans and commentators. Rajabzadeh’s exciting, aggressive fighting style has garnered him a dedicated fan base, making this rematch one of the most eagerly awaited events in GLORY’s heavyweight history.

To make sure there is no controversy, this will be the first non-title five round fight in the promotions history and GLORY kickboxing hopes this will satisfy the fans who believed the first fight scores were bad.

The winner will be next in line to take on Rico Verhoeven for the heavyweight title at GLORY COLLISION 7 on December 7.

The Free prelims stream will feature four bouts, Lightweight’s Guerric Billet and Andrej Kedves will try to entertain the crowd in a all action bout. Milos Cvjeticanin takes on Jimmy Livinus in a light heavyweight contest. Vitor Kosar goes toe to toe with Ulrich Tiebe in a middleweight division match-up, and welterweight’s Antonio Krajinovic and Teo Mikelic open up the broadcast.

GLORY 95 Main Card

Heavyweight – Levi Rigters vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh

Welterweight – Hamicha vs. Cedric Do

Heavyweight – Tariq Osaro vs. Uku Jurjendal

Heavyweight – Mladen Brestovac vs. Vladimir Tok

Heavyweight – Nordine Mahieddine vs. Nikola Filipovic

Welterweight – Arian Sadikovic vs. Vedat Hoduk

Free Prelims Card

Lightweight – Guerric Billet vs. Andrej Kedves

Light Heavyweight – Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Jimmy Livinus

Middleweight – Vito Kosar vs. Ulrich Tiebe

Welterweight – Antonio Krajinovic vs. Teo Mikelic

The GLORY 95 Prelims LIVE Stream begins at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Saturday, September 21, 2024 on YouTube.

The GLORY 95 main broadcast airs at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on VIDEOLAND in the Netherlands and on DAZN. For more information visit https://glorykickboxing.com/events/glory-95

Like this: Like Loading...