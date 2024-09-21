Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan Super Middleweight Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

Jaime Munguia, of Tijuana, Mexico, is primed for his return to the ring as he faces unbeaten contender Erik Bazinyan in a 12-round super middleweight main event tonight at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight, promoted by Top Rank in association with Eye of the Tiger, Zanfer Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions, will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ starting at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs), a former WBO junior middleweight world champion, is eager to showcase his action-packed style after an active start to 2024. He kicked off the year with an impressive knockout victory over John Ryder, solidifying his place among boxing’s elite. Though he faced a tough challenge against Mexican super star Canelo Alvarez in a super middleweight championship bout earlier this year, Munguia remains focused and determined to reclaim a title.

The former champ also reunited with boxing legend Erik Morales, after a few fights with Freddie Roach, Munguia decided he was more comfortable with Morales as his lead trainer.

Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs), an undefeated standout from Armenia who now calls Canada home, has steadily built his reputation as one of Quebec’s rising stars. Known for his technical skill and knockout power, Bazinyan is looking to make a statement in this pivotal matchup. He has fought twice in 2024, securing a quick win against Billi Facundo Godoy and battling to a draw with Shakeel Phinn.

With both fighters entering the ring with something to prove, fans can expect a thrilling showdown in Glendale. These two warriors want to show the boxing world they can compete in the super middleweight division, tonight’s bout could set the stage for future title opportunities for the winner.

Tickets for the event sold out quickly, a testament to the excitement surrounding this matchup. As fight night approaches, all eyes will be on Munguia and Bazinyan as they prepare to deliver a memorable performance for boxing fans worldwide.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan

Heavyweight – Richard Torrez Jr vs. Joey Dawejko

Light Welterweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Larry Fryers

Super Featherweight – Charly Suarez vs. Jorge Castaneda

Lightweight – Alan Garcia vs. Ricardo Fernandez

Super Featherweight – Demler Zamora vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez

Junior Bantamweight – Steven Navarro vs. Oscar Arroyo

Super Welterweight – Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Ilias Essaoudi

Junior Featherweight – Sebastian Hernandez vs. Yonfrez Parejo

Watch Munguia vs. Bazinyan Live Stream on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ for more information visit www.toprank.com

Like this: Like Loading...