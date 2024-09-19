LIVE Stream: Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Final Fight Press Conference Video

Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face rising star Daniel Dubois in an all British showdown on the September 21 Riyadh Season event at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match marks a pivotal moment for both fighters; Joshua seeks to reclaim his dominance in the heavyweight division after recent setbacks, while Dubois aims to solidify his status as a top contender.

Joshua, a two-time unified heavyweight champion, boasts an impressive record of 28 wins, with 25 coming by knockout. He aims to bounce back after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch last year. Meanwhile, Dubois, known for his explosive power and youthful energy, holds a record of 21 wins, 20 by knockout, and looks to make a statement against a veteran of the sport and former world champion.

This will go down as one of the top British heavyweight bouts, which promises to deliver thrilling action and potentially reshape the heavyweight landscape. The arena will be packed and the fight will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The undercard will be loaded with fan favorites, Tyler Denny takes on undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz in a middleweight bout for Denny’s European title. Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley meet at lightweight. In what could be the fight of the night, former world champions Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington go toe to toe in a super featherweight bout. Undefeated knockout puncher Joshua Buatsi takes on Willy Hutchinson in a light heavyweight bout.

Watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Press Conference Live from London, United Kingdom on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT on YouTube.

