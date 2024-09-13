LIVE STREAM: Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga Fight Weigh-In Video

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga scheduled for September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is a super middleweight championship boxing showdown and also serves as a celebration of Mexican Independence Day weekend. The official ceremonial weigh-in for this blockbuster event is set to be a spectacle of its own with many fans in attendance cheering on their favorite fighter and will be broadcast live on PBC PPV via Amazon Prime Video and various YouTube channels.

Weigh-In Details

Fans can catch all the weigh-in action on Friday, September 13th, starting at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT. The event will be streamed live on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel, providing an easy way to follow the fighters as they hit the scales. For those who prefer to experience the atmosphere in person, the weigh-in will take place at Toshiba Plaza, located outdoors adjacent to the T-Mobile Arena. This venue will offer fans a firsthand look at the fighters as they prepare for their highly anticipated bouts.

The Main Event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, widely celebrated as the king of Mexican boxing, is set to defend his super middleweight titles against the undefeated Edgar Berlanga. Canelo, the reigning Pay-Per-View powerhouse following the retirement of legends like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, has been a dominant force in the sport. Berlanga, hailing from New York and of Puerto Rican heritage, has built an impressive record with his hard-hitting style. He aims to fill the significant void left by iconic Puerto Rican fighters Miguel Cotto and Tito Trinidad.

This fight is not just a clash of champions but a revival of the storied Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry, a narrative that has delivered countless memorable moments in boxing history.

Co-Main and Featured Bouts

The co-main event will feature Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending his title against two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia. This bout marks Garcia’s debut at 160 pounds, and a victory would see him achieve the status of a three-division world champion.

In other notable matches, former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant will face the undefeated Trevor McCumby in a 12-round contest. The opening Pay-Per-View bout will showcase Rolando “Rolly” Romero going up against Manuel Jaimes, setting the stage for an electrifying night of boxing.

Additional bouts include:

Featherweight: Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro

Welterweight: Roiman Villa vs. Ricardo Salas

Super Featherweight: Jonathan Lopez vs. Richard Medina

Light Heavyweight: Lawrence King vs. Vaughn Williams

Middleweight: Yoenli Hernandez vs. Jose Sanchez Charles

Super Middleweight: Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Joshua Conley

Tune In

Whether you’re catching the weigh-in in person or watching the live stream, the build-up to Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga has fans hyped up, especially the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico boxing rivalry, don’t miss the weigh-in live stream on YouTube on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT (Video Below).

