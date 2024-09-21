LIVE Stream: GLORY 95 Kickboxing: Rigters vs Rajabzadeh Free Fight Prelims

Heavyweights Levi Rigters (18-2, 8 KOs) and Bahram Rajabzadeh (69-3, 61 KOs) are set to rematch at GLORY 95 this Saturday, September 21, at Arena Zagreb in Croatia live on VIDEOLAND. Fans can watch the FREE live stream prelims on YouTube before the main card broadcast.

The pair of top ranked heavyweights first met at the semi-finals for the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix, Rigters narrowly beat Rajabzadeh in an action packed bout with several knockdowns, leaving fans and commentators split over the result. Rajabzadeh’s exciting fighting style makes him a must watch in the kickboxing organization.

For this encounter, the fighters will compete over five rounds—a first for a non-title fight in the organization—ensuring a clear winner emerges and to avoid further controversy over the judges decision. Rigters, hopes to use his size and reach over the shorter Rajabzadeh. Rajabzadeh is explosive and unpredictable and it will be his strongest tactic heading into the rematch.

In terms of statistics, Rigters has a higher striking accuracy, which could be crucial for maintaining control throughout the bout. However, Rajabzadeh’s speed and relentless pressure might create openings for him to shift the momentum if he adapts effectively from their previous fight.

Both competitors will need to approach this stylistic matchup with care, as Rigters is perceived as the more tactical fighter. Yet, Rajabzadeh’s experience and adaptability could lead to surprising developments.

The victor earns at title shot against Rico Verhoeven at GLORY COLLISION 7 on December 7.

Prelim Undercard

Lightweight – Guerric Billet vs. Andrej Kedves

Light Heavyweight – Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Jimmy Livinus

Middleweight – Vito Kosar vs. Ulrich Tiebe

Welterweight – Antonio Krajinovic vs. Teo Mikelic

The GLORY 95 Prelims LIVE Stream begins at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Saturday, September 21, 2024 on YouTube.

GLORY 95 Main Card

Heavyweight – Levi Rigters vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh

Welterweight – Hamicha vs. Cedric Do

Heavyweight – Tariq Osaro vs. Uku Jurjendal

Heavyweight – Mladen Brestovac vs. Vladimir Tok

Heavyweight – Nordine Mahieddine vs. Nikola Filipovic

Welterweight – Arian Sadikovic vs. Vedat Hoduk

The GLORY 95 main broadcast airs at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on VIDEOLAND in the Netherlands and on DAZN. For more information visit https://glorykickboxing.com/events/glory-95

