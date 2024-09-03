Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny Live Stream on Top Rank Boxing ESPN Sept. 3

Tokyo’s Ariake Arena is set to reverberate with the sounds of boxing’s elite on Tuesday, September 3, as pound-for-pound powerhouse Naoya “The Monster” Inoue defends his WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF undisputed super bantamweight world championship against the resilient Irish-born former world champion TJ Doheny. The fight promises to be a spectacle of extraordinary skill and tenacity, and will be broadcast live and exclusively in the U.S. on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+, offering fans a rare glimpse into one of boxing’s most thrilling matchups.

Inoue: A Legacy in the Making

Naoya Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs) has rapidly become one of the sport’s most formidable figures. Known for his unparalleled knockout power and technical prowess, Inoue’s career has been a masterclass in dominance. The 31-year-old Japanese sensation first captured global attention with his world title win more than a decade ago, and his journey to undisputed champion has been nothing short of meteoric. In December 2022, Inoue unified the bantamweight division with a stunning knockout of Paul Butler. Building on this momentum, he captured the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles by stopping Stephen Fulton in eight rounds in July 2023, followed by a decisive victory over Marlon Tapales in December to become the undisputed super bantamweight champion.

Inoue’s 2024 has continued to showcase his extraordinary abilities. He headlined a historic boxing card at the Tokyo Dome in May, making headlines by overcoming a first-round knockdown to stop the Mexican two-division champ Luis Nery in six rounds. This fight cemented his status as one of the sport’s brightest stars and earned him accolades as the 2023 Fighter of the Year from ESPN and Ring Magazine.

Doheny: The Underdog with a Proven Track Record

Opposing Inoue is TJ Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs), a seasoned competitor with a knack for upending the odds. The Irish-born fighter has a notable history of success on Japanese soil, boasting a perfect 4-0 record in Japan and three victories as the underdog. Doheny first made waves in August 2018 when he dethroned IBF junior featherweight world champion Ryosuke Iwasa in a thrilling away bout. His ability to perform under pressure was further showcased when he defended his title against Ryohei Takahashi in January 2019 before losing it in a close unification bout with Danny Roman later that year.

Despite recent setbacks, Doheny has shown resilience, stringing together three consecutive victories on Japanese turf. His recent wins include a fourth-round TKO over Kazuki Nakajima, a first-round stoppage of Japhethlee Llamido, and a four-round triumph against Bryl Bayogos on the undercard of Inoue’s bout against Luis Nery. Doheny’s experience and proven ability to perform in hostile environments make him a dangerous challenger for the undisputed champion.

A Star-Studded Undercard

The main event is set to be a highlight of a stellar card featuring several intriguing matchups. Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBO bantamweight title against former flyweight world champion Daigo Higa (21-2-1, 19 KOs), adding to the night’s excitement. In the super lightweight division, Ismael Barroso (25-4-2, 23 KOs) will put his interim junior welterweight title on the line against the undefeated Japanese contender Andy Hiraoka (23-0, 18 KOs). Other bouts on the card include welterweight action between Jin Sasaki and Qamil Balla, as well as a super bantamweight clash between Toshiki Shimomachi and Ryuya Tsugawa.

Fight Card

Super Bantamweight Championship – Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Undisputed Title)

Bantamweight Championship – Yoshiki Takei vs. Daigo Higa (WBO Title)

Super Lightweight – Ismael Barroso vs. Andy Hiraoka

Welterweight – Jin Sasaki vs. Qamil Balla

Super Bantamweight – Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Ryuya Tsugawa

Watch Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 2:30 a.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 for more information visit: www.TopRank.com

