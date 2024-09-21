VIDEO: Watch Daniel Dubois Shocking Knockout of Anthony Joshua at Wembley

London, September 21, 2024 — In a stunning upset that will be talked about for years to come, IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) delivered a breathtaking performance, knocking out Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) before a record crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois, entering the ring as a formidable underdog at 5:1 odds, wasted no time asserting his dominance. From the opening bell, he came out aggressively, looking like a young Mike Tyson, landing powerful shots that set the tone for the night. The decisive moment came at the end of the first round, when an overhand right sent Joshua sprawling to the canvas, leaving the former champion reeling and had him looking dazed and confused.

As the fight went on, Dubois continued to showcase his relentless approach, dominating the action in the second round and maintaining the pressure. By the end of round three, Dubois delivered another punishing blow that sent Joshua to the floor again, further solidifying his control of the bout.

In round four, Joshua managed to find some rhythm, even scoring a hit that briefly rocked Dubois. However, Dubois quickly countered and dropped Joshua once more, sending the crowd into a frenzy. With the fight seemingly slipping away from Joshua, the fifth round sealed his fate. Just 59 seconds in, Dubois caught Joshua with a fierce combination that sent him crashing to the mat for the final time.

As the referee counted, it was clear that the landscape of heavyweight boxing had shifted dramatically. Dubois’s impressive knockout not only retained his IBF title but also placed him firmly in the conversation as one of the division’s top contenders and next in line to fight the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch.

Post-fight, Dubois expressed his disbelief and gratitude, and also showed confidence that he will continue to beat anyone put in front of him.

Joshua, visibly disappointed, vowed to regroup and reassess after a defeat that raises serious questions about his future in the sport.

With this victory, Daniel Dubois has not only cemented his status as a champion but has also reignited the heavyweight division, leaving fans eager to see what’s next for the emerging British star.

