Xander Zayas vs. Damian Sosa Fight Live Stream on Top Rank Boxing

Xander Zayas vs. Damian Sosa: The Rise of a Young Star at Madison Square Garden

New York City, NY – September 26, 2024 – The boxing world is buzzing as the stage is set for an exhilarating night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. On Friday, September 27, the main event features Sandy Ryan defending her WBO welterweight world title against Mikaela Mayer. However, amidst the spotlight, a significant undercard matchup is drawing attention: the junior middleweight clash between rising star Xander Zayas and the seasoned Damian Sosa.

Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) is a name that boxing enthusiasts are increasingly familiar with. The young Puerto Rican sensation has rapidly ascended the ranks, showcasing a blend of power, speed, and technical skill that has made him a favorite in his hometown. Fighting in the iconic Madison Square Garden, Zayas has the chance to further solidify his status as one of boxing’s most promising prospects.

At just 21 years old, Zayas is not just competing to maintain his undefeated record; he’s fighting to make a statement. His performances have been characterized by impressive knockouts and a maturity beyond his years, a combination that has earned him a passionate fan base. As he steps into the ring on Friday night, the weight of expectation is palpable—he aims to prove he belongs among the elite of his division.

Standing opposite Zayas is Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs), a veteran with experience and tenacity. Sosa enters the fight on a three-fight winning streak, bringing both confidence and determination into the ring. With 27 professional bouts under his belt, Sosa knows what it takes to navigate the pressures of high-stakes boxing, making him a formidable opponent.

Sosa’s style is marked by resilience and a willingness to engage in tough exchanges, traits that have served him well throughout his career. While Zayas may have the momentum of youth, Sosa’s experience and strategic approach could be the X-factor in this encounter.

As the co-main event of the evening, the Zayas vs. Sosa bout promises to be a highlight of the card, which also includes the championship clash between Ryan and Mayer. For Zayas, this fight is more than just another notch in his record; it’s a chance to showcase his skills on a grand stage and possibly set up bigger fights in the near future. A win over a seasoned fighter like Sosa could propel him closer to title contention and further enhance his reputation.

Meanwhile, for Sosa, this fight is an opportunity to prove that he still has what it takes to compete at a high level and to disrupt the narrative surrounding the rising star. An upset against Zayas would not only elevate Sosa’s career but also send a message throughout the junior middleweight division.

Fans Anticipate an Action-Packed Night

As fight night approaches, anticipation is building. Boxing fans can catch all the action beginning with undercard bouts at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Commentary from boxing experts Bernardo Osuna, Timothy Bradley Jr., and Mark Kriegel promises to enhance the viewing experience, ensuring fans won’t miss a moment of this electrifying event.

The allure of Madison Square Garden as the backdrop, Zayas vs. Sosa is set to be a thrilling matchup that could reshape the future of the junior middleweight division. Don’t miss it on live on ESPN and ESPN+ streaming service on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 10/7 PM ET/PT.

