Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Free Fight Live Stream Prelim Show

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Boxing fans are ready for excitement as the highly anticipated undisputed light heavyweight championship showdown between WBC/IBF/WBO unified champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA king Dmitry Bivol approaches. Scheduled for Saturday, October 12, this electrifying bout will take place at the Kingdom Arena and is set to be broadcast live on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

A Free live stream prelim build up show on YouTube will air prior to the main broadcast on DAZN.

This matchup features two of boxing’s elite pound-for-pound fighters, both boasting undefeated records. Artur Beterbiev, a two-time Olympian who turned professional in 2013, holds a perfect record of 20 wins, all by knockout. He is the only current world champion with a 100% knockout ratio, having captured the IBF title in just his 12th fight. His explosive victories over Oleksandr Gvozdyk in 2019 and Joe Smith Jr. in 2022 helped him unify the titles, and he last fought in January, delivering a seventh-round TKO against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith.

In the opposing corner stands Dmitry Bivol, who holds a record of 23 wins with 11 knockouts. Since claiming the WBA title in 2017, Bivol has been a dominant force, successfully defending his title 12 times—the third-most in the division’s history. He made headlines with his historic victory over Canelo Alvarez in May 2022, decisively outclassing the Mexican superstar. Bivol’s impressive resume also includes notable wins over Jean Pascal, Joe Smith Jr., and Gilberto Ramirez.

Originally scheduled for June 1, the bout was postponed due to a ruptured meniscus suffered by Beterbiev during training. However, Bivol maintained his momentum, achieving a sixth-round TKO against Malik Zinad in the interim, keeping his name in the spotlight.

The Anticipation Builds

As fight night approaches, fans and analysts alike are eager to witness this strategic battle of skill, power, and heart. With both fighters bringing their A-game, the bout promises to showcase the best of what boxing has to offer.

Fight Card Highlights

In addition to the main event, the fight card features an exciting lineup:

Light Heavyweight Championship: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA Titles)

Middleweight: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta

Heavyweight: Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke

Cruiserweight Championship: Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey (IBF Title)

Light Heavyweight: Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman (WBC Title)

Lightweight: Mohammed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez

WATCH RIYADH SEASON: ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. DMITRY BIVOL BUILD UP SHOW LIVESTREAM on Saturday, October 12, beginning at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on YouTube (Video below)

