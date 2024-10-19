PFL MMA: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira, Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco Live from Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 19, 2024 — The Mayadeen arena is poised to become a battleground as the Professional Fighters League presents its highly anticipated “Battle of the Giants.” In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3) returns to the octagon to face off against Brazil’s reigning PFL heavyweight champion, Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC). With both fighters known for their finishing prowess, fans are guaranteed an explosive night of MMA action.

Ngannou, recognized for his staggering knockout ability and aggressive fighting style, is eager to reclaim his place atop the heavyweight division after a notable foray into boxing. Having faced elite opponents like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Ngannou’s return to MMA marks a pivotal moment in his career. His bout against Ferreira is not just about reclaiming glory; it’s about showcasing his resilience and adaptation to new challenges within the PFL’s dynamic environment. Can Ngannou easily transition back to the sport that made him a champion?

Standing across the cage from Ngannou, Ferreira embodies a different kind of threat. As the reigning champion, Ferreira possesses a rare combination of striking and grappling skills, complemented by a wealth of experience in high-stakes fights. With his eyes set on proving himself against one of the sport’s titans, Ferreira is ready to defend his title and elevate his status in the heavyweight ranks. For Ferreira this bout will make his name known across the MMA globe if he can beat one of the baddest men on earth.

The co-main event features a high-stakes clash between two titans of women’s MMA: Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) and Larissa Pacheco (23-4). This all-Brazilian matchup promises to be a showdown of epic proportions. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and Bellator titleholder, is determined to reestablish her dominance in the featherweight division, while Pacheco, a two-division PFL champion, seeks to defend her title and prove that she belongs among the elite in women’s MMA.

In addition to the thrilling title fights, the card also features a Bellator middleweight championship rematch between Johnny Eblen (15-0) and Fabian Edwards (13-3). Eblen, undefeated and showcasing remarkable skill, will aim to hold onto his title, while Edwards is out for redemption and the chance to dethrone the champion.

Fans can expect an action-packed lineup that includes notable matchups such as Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) facing Zafar Mohsen (13-4) in a featherweight clash, and the explosive lightweight bout between former Bellator champion AJ McKee (22-1) and Paul Hughes (12-1).

For those eager to catch the excitement, the event will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and DAZN in various international markets. The preliminary card kicks off with a free live stream on YouTube at 12:30 PM ET (9:30 AM PT), followed by the main card starting at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

Fight Card Overview:

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira (Heavyweight Title)

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco (Women’s Featherweight Title)

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards (Bellator Middleweight Title)

Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen (Featherweight)

AJ McKee vs. Paul Hughes (Lightweight)

Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno (Bantamweight)

Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Dedrek Sanders (Lightweight)

Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Nacho Campos (Featherweight)

Tariq Ismail vs. Taha Bendaoud (Featherweight)

