VIDEO: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Press Conference Live Stream

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol: The Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship Set for October 12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The boxing world is buzzing over the highly anticipated undisputed light heavyweight showdown between WBC/IBF/WBO unified champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA king Dmitry Bivol. The bout takes center stage at the Kingdom Arena this Saturday, October 12. The event, presented by Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The final press conference live stream will broadcast on Thursday, October 10 on Youtube.

This clash features two of the sport’s elite pound-for-pound fighters, both of whom are undefeated and bring remarkable accolades to the ring. Artur Beterbiev, a two-time Olympian who turned professional in 2013, boasts a perfect record of 20 wins with 20 knockouts. Notably, he is the only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio. His journey has seen him capture the IBF title in just his 12th fight, followed by the WBC and WBO belts with explosive victories over Oleksandr Gvozdyk in 2019 and Joe Smith Jr. in 2022. Beterbiev enters the ring following a seventh-round TKO victory over former super middleweight world champion Callum Smith in January.

On the other side, Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 11 KOs) has been a dominant force in the light heavyweight division since claiming the WBA title in 2017. His impressive run includes 12 successful title defenses, the third-most in the division’s history. Bivol etched his name into boxing history with a landmark victory over Canelo Alvarez in May 2022, where he outclassed the Mexican superstar in a unanimous decision. His reign also features notable wins over fighters like Jean Pascal, Joe Smith Jr., and Gilberto Ramirez.

Originally set to square off on June 1, the fight was postponed after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus during training. In the meantime, Bivol kept his momentum alive by securing a sixth-round TKO against Malik Zinad.

As the excitement builds, fans and analysts alike are eager to see who will emerge as the undisputed light heavyweight champion. The bout promises to be a strategic battle of skill, power, and heart, showcasing the very best of what boxing has to offer.

The broadcast team of Timothy Bradley, Jr. and Bernardo Osuna will provide live commentary, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment of the action.

Watch the live stream for the final Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol press conference on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:45 AM PT on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...