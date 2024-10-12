Watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Live Fight Streams on ESPN and DAZN

The battle for undisputed supremacy at light heavyweight is about to go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia when two undefeated warriors Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) put their titles on the line to claim the throne at 175 lbs.

Beterbiev is the hard hitting unified champion holding WBC, WBO and IBF titles, none of his fights saw the distance with all wins by knockout.

Bivol is best known for his upset win over Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and he currently holds the WBO belt, he uses high workrate to win his bouts and makes sure to throw punches in bunches as a way for his opponent to avoid countering him with something big.

This is a styles match up between the hard hitting knockout artist in Beterbiev and the boxer tactician who relies on flurries to win bouts in Bivol. Pride and glory are what make this match so great, two of the best willing to put their undefeated records on the line to achieve greatness.

The winner will make history as the first undisputed light heavyweight world champion in the four belt era and will solidify themselves as a hall of fame legend with a decisive win on Saturday night.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA Titles)

Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Kamil Szeremeta

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey (IBF Title)

Light Heavyweight – Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman (WBC Title)

Lightweight – Mohammed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez

Watch the undisputed light heavyweight championship: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. Live Streams will be available for purchase on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View in the USA and on DAZN PPV internationally. For more information visit: www.TopRank.com, www.DAZN.com

Like this: Like Loading...