George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie Fight in Sydney: How to Watch Live Online

Sydney, Australia – March 21, 2025 – Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. is gearing up for a pivotal moment in his career as he makes his super lightweight debut against fellow Australian Jake Wyllie this Saturday, March 22, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The 12-round bout promises an electrifying clash between the seasoned Kambosos and the hard-hitting, up-and-coming Wyllie, with local fans eagerly anticipating a thrilling night of boxing.

Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs), a Sydney native, returns to his hometown for the first time since 2016, looking to rebound from a challenging stretch that saw him lose three of his last four fights against top-tier opponents like Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko. The 31-year-old, known as “Ferocious,” views this fight as a chance to reassert his dominance and make a statement in the 140-pound division. “I’m ready to put on a show for my hometown fans,” Kambosos said at the weigh-in, where he tipped the scales at 139.3 pounds. “I respect Jake, but tomorrow, I’m going to make an example out of him.”

His opponent, 24-year-old Jake Wyllie (16-1, 15 KOs) from Warwick, Queensland, steps into the spotlight as a late replacement for Daud Yordan, who withdrew due to illness just days ago. Wyllie, weighing in at 139.5 pounds, brings an impressive knockout streak, having stopped his last eight opponents. The Australian super lightweight titleholder sees this as a life-changing opportunity. “I’m here to beat Kambosos and change my life forever,” Wyllie declared. “I’ve got the power, and I’m ready to show the world what I can do.”

The event is significant to Australian boxing, pitting two local talents against each other in the main event. The undercard also features notable bouts, including women’s WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson defending her title against Tiara Brown, adding extra excitement to the evening.

How to Watch Online

Fans worldwide can catch the action live on DAZN, the premier streaming platform for combat sports. The main card broadcast begins at 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT (Saturday morning in the U.S.) or 7:00 PM AEDT (Saturday evening in Australia). The ring walks for Kambosos and Wyllie are expected around 7:15 AM ET / 10:15 PM AEDT, though timings may shift depending on the duration of undercard fights.

Subscription Details: DAZN (www.dazn.com) offers flexible viewing options. In Australia, a monthly subscription is priced at $14.99 AUD, currently discounted to $10.49 AUD with a limited-time 30% off deal. An annual upfront subscription costs $104.99 AUD (down from $149.99 AUD). In the U.S., DAZN’s Monthly Flex Pass is $24.99 USD, cancellable anytime, while an Annual Saver plan is $119.99 USD for 12 months.

Devices: The fight can be streamed on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones (Android and iPhone), tablets, and gaming consoles, via the DAZN app.

Alternative Viewing: For those in Australia preferring a communal experience, select venues will broadcast the fight live on big screens. Check the SportsPick website or app for participating locations.

