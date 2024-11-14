Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: An Overhyped Spectacle to Promote Jake Paul’s Brand

I want to preface this as my opinion—and only my opinion—as a now casual boxing fan. We’re approximately 48 hours away from the November 15th Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Netflix. Jake Paul is calling this the biggest fight in the history of professional boxing. As a fan, I simply can’t view this bout as anything more than an overhyped, over-promoted spectacle designed to draw attention to Jake Paul.

Many observers, fans, and boxing analysts seem to agree that this is little more than a money grab. I, for one, hope this turns out to be a legitimate fight for several reasons. Having grown up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, I had the privilege (yes, privilege) of watching many of the greatest fighters to ever step into the ring, and that carried into the ‘90s as well. These were men who built and carried the sport throughout their careers—names synonymous with greatness!

The Legends of Boxing

Muhammad Ali, in my opinion, and in my memory, was simply the greatest fighter to ever lace up a pair of gloves. Ali had a personality that was larger than life. He was an Olympic Gold Medalist, a three-time heavyweight champion of the world, and a master of the ring. He was not only entertaining and confident but also backed up his brash trash talk every time he faced an opponent. His fight with Joe Frazier, the “Thriller in Manila,” his poetic quotes, and his unorthodox style helped define boxing and, for me, fostered a lifelong love of the sport.

“Iron” Mike Tyson, the baddest man on the planet, wore that moniker with pride. Tyson was exactly the type of champion that boxing needed when he rose to prominence. His speed and punching power were unparalleled, and his dominance in the ring was unmatched in his prime.

Joe Frazier, the tough-as-nails fighter with a devastating left hook, was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1970 to 1973. An Olympic Gold medalist, Frazier is best known for his legendary battles with Ali and George Foreman. In fact, Frazier only lost to two fighters—both former gold medalists and world heavyweight champions: Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

George Foreman—another Olympic Gold medalist and two-time world heavyweight champion—fought some of the biggest names in boxing, including Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, and others. Foreman even won his second world championship title at the age of 45, knocking out a previously unbeaten Michael Moorer in the 10th round.

Sugar Ray Leonard, widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time, excelled in several weight classes. While not a heavyweight, Leonard kept boxing relevant after Muhammad Ali retired. He was part of a golden era of boxing that included a series of highly competitive fights throughout the late 1970s and into the 1980s.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler was a dominant middleweight from 1980 to 1987. Hagler was a blue-collar fighter with an iron chin and an incredible knockout ratio. He was one of the most feared men in the ring.

Closely following Leonard and Hagler in my list are Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns and Roberto Durán—two other legends who were champions in their own right. What stands out about these fighters is that all of them were true champions—names synonymous with title fights and main events broadcast by major networks, including iconic broadcasters like Howard Cosell.

The Era of Champions

These greats—Ali, Tyson, Frazier, Foreman, Leonard, Hagler, Hearns, Duran—are just a few of the champions who helped shape boxing’s legacy. Other notable names include Ken Norton, Larry Holmes, Tommy Morrison, Lennox Lewis, Leon Spinks, Evander Holyfield, Michael Spinks, Hector “Macho” Camacho, Julio Cesar Chávez, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Roy Jones Jr., Pernell Whitaker, Sugar Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard Hopkins, Gerald McClellan, Buster Douglas, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Nigel Benn.

These are the names that boxing fans know and respect. These are the fighters who earned their place in boxing history.

Jake Paul: A Different Path

In contrast, Jake Paul hasn’t truly fought anyone of significance—at least not until this Friday, when he faces an aging Mike Tyson, still a terrifying figure even at 58 years old. From the outside, Tyson looks ready: he’s in incredible shape, with speed and power still intact. He appears motivated to knock out Jake Paul, whom Tyson has referred to as a “manufactured killer.”

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is a promoter, marketer, and social media influencer. While he has won a few fights, none of them have been against world-class boxers. Many have said that if Paul wins, he’ll have defeated a 58-year-old Tyson who is clearly past his prime. If Paul loses—whether by knockout or decision—he will have lost to one of the most formidable fighters to ever live: Mike Tyson, who may still be “the baddest man on the planet.”

Personally, I don’t think this boxing match will do anything to elevate the sport of boxing or bolster Jake Paul’s reputation as a legitimate fighter.

What This Fight Really Means

So, what does this fight really offer? For Tyson, it’s an opportunity to prove that he can defy Father Time and put an arrogant, self-proclaimed “great” boxer in his place. It’s a chance for Tyson to unleash the beast within one last time and remind us all why he was once considered the most feared fighter in the world. For fans, especially those of us who grew up watching the greats, it’s a chance to witness Tyson’s speed and power again, and to root for an underdog who, even at 58, can still deliver a knockout blow.

If this fight is on the level and unscripted, Tyson—at 58—would likely annihilate and embarrass Jake Paul.

Regardless of the outcome, I’m pulling for a Mike Tyson knockout.

The Future for Jake Paul

After this bout, Jake Paul needs to step up and fight ranked, legitimate professional boxers. If he truly wants respect, he needs to earn it the hard way, not through self-promotion or hand-picking opponents he can easily beat. Paul needs to take on heavyweights like Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, or anyone in the top 25 or 30 of the heavyweight rankings if he wants to prove himself as a contender.

Friday night, I’m sure a record number of televisions will tune into the Tyson vs. Paul fight. It will be a boost for Netflix, and it will certainly draw attention. However, it will do nothing to legitimize Jake Paul as a fighter, nor will it impact Tyson’s legacy. A Tyson win would reignite interest in boxing, especially among casual fans, who will inevitably search for the next Mike Tyson. A Jake Paul win, on the other hand, would simply be a paycheck for both fighters, and Paul’s victory would feel hollow, given that a prime Mike Tyson would have destroyed him.

In the end, a prime boxer from any weight division would likely handily beat Jake Paul—no matter what weight class he can make.

– Chris Thomas

Boxing Fan and Self Proclaimed Amateur Analyst

