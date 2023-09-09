ALL ACCESS: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Full Episode 1 Video

ALL Access will follow Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo as they prepare for their huge fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Emmy award winning show will follow each fighters camp life, and will go in depth into the psychology and training leading up to the championship bout.

Mexican super star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will face each other in a September 30th Pay-Per-View broadcast by SHOWTIME and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The two boxing champs are undisputed in their respective weight classes. Charlo is the king of the 154 pound junior middleweight division while Canelo is the super middleweight king at 168 pounds.

They will meet up at super middle weight and Canelo will put his undisputed crown on the as Charlo will have to climb two weight divisions just to make the match happen.

For Canelo this bout signifies his first under the Premier Boxing Champions banner and a new chapter in his life since he broke free from long time Promoter Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Since leaving Golden Boy Canelo fought on DAZN and was under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, now he will go after the big dogs on PBC.

On the other corner, Charlo sees this opportunity as his big moment to secure himself as one of the top all time greats by beating a fighter of Canelo’s stature and capturing the undisputed title in the process to make him one of the few boxers in history to become undisputed unified champion in two weight divisions. Most recently Terence Crawford accomplished that fight when he knocked out Errol Spence Jr. to unified all four titles at welterweight and he previously held all belts at 140 pounds.

Canelo vs. Charlo takes place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 30, 2023 on SHOWTIME PPV.

