Top Rank Presents: Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Championship Boxing Live on ESPN, June 10

(ESPN Press) – Top Rank on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Taylor vs. Lopez will be live this Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

In one of the most heated title fights of the year, undefeated junior welterweight king Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) will defend his WBO and Ring Magazine world titles against former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs).

It’s “The Tartan Tornado” vs. “The Takeover.” Taylor, the first British fighter to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era, proudly represents his native Scotland and is on the shortlist of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today. Lopez, a native son of Brooklyn, New York, headlines for his third time at “The Mecca of Boxing,” where he seeks to become a two-division world champion and regain his place among the pound-for-pound elite.

Prior to the fight on June 10, ESPN will air Trash Talk: Taylor vs. Lopez, a 30-minute all-access preview into the fight camps of both Taylor and Lopez. In addition to the air times below, the program will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rico’s junior middleweight phenom Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) will have an extra source of motivation for his upcoming fight. The 20-year-old standout will fight Ronald “Diablo” Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) for the second annual Miguel Cotto Award, which is presented by Top Rank and Madison Square Garden Entertainment. The Miguel Cotto Award celebrates the remarkable career of the legendary four-division world champion and upholds the tradition of hosting a major fight card during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend.

The undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Joe Tessitore will call the action with analyst Andre Ward, a Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters. Timothy Bradley, Jr. will be offsite being inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) Class of 2023.

Fight Card

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Humberto Galindo

Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco

Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera

Damian Knyba vs. Helman Oguin

Henry Lebron vs. Carlos Ramos

Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo

Top Rank Presents WBO Junior Welterweight Title Showdown Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

