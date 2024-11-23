BKFC FIGHT NIGHT LA: Warr vs Khanokov Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

The energy in Los Angeles is about to hit a new peak as the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) rolls back into town for BKFC Fight Night at Thunder Studios this Saturday, November 23rd. The world’s fastest-growing combat sports promotion is bringing a star-studded card to The Entertainment Capital of the World, with major rankings on the line, and some of the sport’s most exciting fighters ready to make a statement.

The main event is a battle between two rising stars in the lightweight division. Ruben “Badboy” Warr, known for his fast-paced, hard-hitting style, faces the dangerous Bovar “The Gladiator” Khanakov in a fight that promises fireworks. Both fighters are looking to climb the BKFC rankings, and with so much at stake, fans can expect a fast-paced brawl where neither fighter plans on leaving anything to chance. Khanakov, for his part, is determined to show why he’s one of the most feared fighters in the division.

If the main event isn’t enough to get your heart racing, the Co-Main Event between knockout artist Lavar “Big” Johnson and Anthony Garrett is sure to deliver. Johnson, a veteran of the UFC and known for his missile-like fists, is making his BKFC debut against fellow heavy-hitting competitor Garrett. Both men have heavy hands, and fans can expect an explosive exchange from start to finish. Garrett, a rising heavyweight star, promises to make Johnson work for every inch of the fight.

A Free Live stream preliminary fight card will air on BKFC’s YouTube channel prior to the main card on Amazon Prime Video and DAZN.

Full BKFC Fight Night: Los Angeles Fight Card

Main Event: Ruben Warr vs. Bovar Khanakov (lightweight)

Co-Main Event: Lavar Johnson vs. Anthony Garrett (heavyweight)

Feature Fight: Keith Richardson vs. Brandon Conley (cruiserweight)

Chase Gormley vs. Tylor SiJohn (heavyweight)

Rodney Thomas vs. Danasabe Mohammed (middleweight)

Dan Godoy vs. Ryan Petersen (welterweight)

Vincent Familari vs. Michael Manno (middleweight)

Mike Hansen vs. Dominick Carey (flyweight)

Steven Sainsbury vs. Paulo Games (middleweight)

Cody Vidal vs. Kevin Sims (light heavyweight)

BKFC Fight Night Los Angeles takes place on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT on Prime Video and DAZN streaming services. The Free Prelims Live Stream on YouTube begins at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

