Find Out Who Won The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match, Live Fight Results

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event on Netflix, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is underway. We will provide live updates with the results of each bout on the card.

The card features three world championship bouts, in addition to the Paul vs. Tyson mega fight.

The first championship bout is a women’s super middleweight title fight between Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO title.

The second world title bout features newly crowned WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios defending his title against Abel Ramos.

The co-main event is a women’s super lightweight undisputed title fight, with all four major titles on the line. WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed crown against rival Amanda Serrano in a rematch that has been several years in the making.

The main event is a battle of the generations, with 27-year-old Jake Paul, the YouTube star, taking on the legendary retired heavyweight champion Iron Mike Tyson, who is 58 years old.

The Paul vs. Tyson bout will be a professional fight, not an exhibition. It will take place under modified rules, with larger gloves and shorter rounds. The fight will consist of two-minute rounds over a total of eight rounds, and it will be contested in the heavyweight division.

Live Fight Results (Updated):

Main Event Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson – Winner: Paul by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)

Women’s Super Lightweight Championship: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles) – Winner: Taylor by unanimous decision (95-94, 95-94, 95-94)

Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC title) – Winner: Draw (114-112, 110-116, 113-113)

Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes – Winner: Goyat by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54)

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (Vacant WBO title) – Winner: Green by split decision (97-93, 94-96, 96-94)

Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica – Winner: Bahdi by majority decision (95-95, 96-93, 98-92)

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell – Winner: Carrington by unanimous decision (80-70, 80-70, 80-70)

