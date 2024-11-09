FREE Jesse Bam Rodriguez vs Pedro Guevara Live Stream Fight Undercard

Unbeaten boxing champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will take on Pedro Guevara in the co-main event of the Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian rematch at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the on November 9th, Live on DAZN, with a FREE fight prelim undercard on YouTube.

Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs), who has quickly established himself as one of the top fighters in the welterweight division, boasts a perfect record and a formidable knockout ratio. His power and athleticism have made him a rising star in the boxing world, and on November 9th, he’ll look to extend his reign as IBF champion with another dominant performance. The 26-year-old Philadelphia native will be eager to put on a show in front of his hometown fans and continue his march toward bigger opportunities in the division.

Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs), a talented and durable fighter from Armenia, first faced Ennis earlier this year in January, where he lost by unanimous decision in a highly competitive bout. Despite the loss, Chukhadzhian proved he could withstand Ennis’ power, and in the lead-up to their rematch, the 30-year-old is confident that he can turn the tide and capture the IBF welterweight title from Ennis in the rematch.

The Ennis-Chukhadzhian rematch will be the centerpiece of a stacked event, which also features a co-main event between undefeated two-weight world champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Pedro Guevara for the WBC super flyweight title. Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs), has become one of the brightest young stars in boxing, and he will defend his title against the seasoned Mexican challenger Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs).

Rodriguez, who hails from San Antonio, Texas, is known for offensive pressure, excellent ring IQ, and fearlessness in the face of adversity. Trained by renowned coach Robert Garcia in Riverside, California, Rodriguez has consistently improved with each fight, and he has no intention of letting Guevara’s veteran experience derail his rise.

Main Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian (IBF title)

Super Flyweight Championship – Jesse Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara (WBC title)

Super Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Orlando Gonzalez

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs. Manuel Gallegos

Super Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Gian Garrido

Prelim Undercard

Welterweight – Ismail Muhammad vs. Nelson Morales

Super Featherweight – Zaquin Moses vs. Michael Ruiz

Super Bantamweight – Dennis Thompson vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr

Watch Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs Pedro Guevara on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The main card begins at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT on DAZN and the Free Prelims live stream 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube Channel.

