FREE! Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

The highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul heavyweight fight is here, and it will be the first live-streamed boxing match on Netflix, airing on November 15th.
The event also features a stacked undercard, highlighted by a co-main event between rivals Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor, who is currently the women’s super lightweight champion, will put her titles on the line in a rematch with Serrano.
The Taylor vs. Serrano fight is highly anticipated and a can’t-miss bout. The first fight was a thrilling, action-packed contest that lived up to the hype, and the rematch could deliver the same intensity.
Also on the card is a WBC welterweight championship bout between titlist Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos. If Barrios wins, he could land a lucrative money fight with the aging legend Manny Pacquiao.
The free preliminary live stream will feature three bouts, including a women’s super middleweight title fight between Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO title.
Main Card (Netflix)
Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Women’s Super Lightweight Championship: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles)
Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC title)
Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
Preliminary Card (YouTube)
Women’s Super Middleweight Championship: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (Vacant WBO title)
Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell
Watch the Free Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Live Stream Fight Prelims on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT on YouTube.
MVP Prelims: Paul vs. Tyson Live Stream Video