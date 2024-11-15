Now Boxing

Latest Boxing News and Opinions on the Sweet Science

You are here: Home / News / FREE! Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

FREE! Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

By

"Iron" Mike Tyson weighs in for fight with Jake Paul

The highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul heavyweight fight is here, and it will be the first live-streamed boxing match on Netflix, airing on November 15th.

The event also features a stacked undercard, highlighted by a co-main event between rivals Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor, who is currently the women’s super lightweight champion, will put her titles on the line in a rematch with Serrano.

The Taylor vs. Serrano fight is highly anticipated and a can’t-miss bout. The first fight was a thrilling, action-packed contest that lived up to the hype, and the rematch could deliver the same intensity.

Also on the card is a WBC welterweight championship bout between titlist Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos. If Barrios wins, he could land a lucrative money fight with the aging legend Manny Pacquiao.

Read More:  Watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary Live Stream on ESPN

The free preliminary live stream will feature three bouts, including a women’s super middleweight title fight between Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO title.

Main Card (Netflix)
Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Women’s Super Lightweight Championship: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles)
Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC title)
Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Preliminary Card (YouTube)
Women’s Super Middleweight Championship: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (Vacant WBO title)
Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Watch the Free Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Live Stream Fight Prelims on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT on YouTube.

MVP Prelims: Paul vs. Tyson Live Stream Video

Read More:  Camacho Faces A "Deadly" Contender