FREE! Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

The highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul heavyweight fight is here, and it will be the first live-streamed boxing match on Netflix, airing on November 15th.

The event also features a stacked undercard, highlighted by a co-main event between rivals Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor, who is currently the women’s super lightweight champion, will put her titles on the line in a rematch with Serrano.

The Taylor vs. Serrano fight is highly anticipated and a can’t-miss bout. The first fight was a thrilling, action-packed contest that lived up to the hype, and the rematch could deliver the same intensity.

Also on the card is a WBC welterweight championship bout between titlist Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos. If Barrios wins, he could land a lucrative money fight with the aging legend Manny Pacquiao.

The free preliminary live stream will feature three bouts, including a women’s super middleweight title fight between Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO title.

Main Card (Netflix)

Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Women’s Super Lightweight Championship: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles)

Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC title)

Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Preliminary Card (YouTube)

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (Vacant WBO title)

Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Watch the Free Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Live Stream Fight Prelims on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT on YouTube.

MVP Prelims: Paul vs. Tyson Live Stream Video



