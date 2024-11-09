Keyshawn Davis vs. Gustavo Lemos Streams Live Exclusively on ESPN+

Undefeated lightweight contender, Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis, is on the verge of landing a world title opportunity, but first, he must win in his hometown. The U.S. Olympic silver medalist goes head to head with the hard hitting Gustavo Lemos of Argentina in the 10-round main event on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, Friday, November 8, at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

In the co-main event, unbeaten contender Troy “The Transformer” Isley and Tyler “Hercules” Howard square off in a 10-round middleweight bout. Isley (13-0, 5 KOs), turned pro in 2021 and represented the USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Isley comes from Alexandria, Virginia, and is amped to be able to fight infront of his hometown crowd.

Howard (20-1, 11 KOs), from Crossville, Tennessee, only has 1 professional loss, and he believes he will be the first to beat the highly touted middleweight prospect on Friday night.

The event is a family affair, with Keyshawn headlining the ESPN broadcast and his two brothers will also fight on the undercard.

Keyshawn’s older brother, Kelvin “Night Night” Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against Yeis Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Keyshawn’s younger brother, Keon Davis, will make his professional boxing debut in a four-round super welterweight contest against Jalen Moore.

Fight Card

Lightweight – Keyshawn Davis vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos

Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Tyler Howard

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Yohan Vasquez

Welterweight – Kelvin Davis vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano

Middleweight – Austin DeAnda vs. DeAundre Pettus

Super Welterweight – Keon Davis vs. Jalen Moore

Super Featherweight – Robert Meriwether III vs. Eric Howard

Featherweight – Raeese Aleem vs. Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo

The entire Davis-Lemos card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+, undercard action begins at 6:20 p.m. ET/ 3:20 p.m. PT, and the main card will start at approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, November 8, 2024.

