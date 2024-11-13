LIVE: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Week Press Conference Video

Jake Paul is set to face boxing legend Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event, which will be streamed globally on Netflix, pits Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, against Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight champion known for his brutal dominance in the ring.

This clash between two of the most talked-about figures in combat sports was initially planned for July 20, 2024, but was delayed due to Tyson experiencing an ulcer flare-up during a flight. Despite the setback, the bout has generated significant excitement, with fans eager to see how the 25-year-old Paul, who has made a name for himself in boxing with several high-profile wins, will fare against the 58-year-old Tyson, a once-unbeatable force in the heavyweight division.

The event is expected to draw a massive global audience, with Netflix offering exclusive streaming of the match, making it one of the most-watched sporting events of the year.

The Co-main event features the long awaited rematch between two of women’s boxing’s very best, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Taylor and Serrano first squared off in the biggest women’s championship boxing event in history on April 30, 2022, they fought in a back and forth battle showing heart and will. Taylor weathered the storm early and survived the punching power of Serrano to win the controversial decision.

They will settle the score and the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO titles are on the line for the women’s undisputed light welterweight crown.

Watch the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul final press conference live stream on YouTube, beginning at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Wednesday, November 12, 2024.

