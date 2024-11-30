LIVE Stream: Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai Fight Prelims

An exciting flyweight showdown between two of Britain’s brightest stars, Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai will take place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, this Saturday. A free live preliminary Before The Bell fight card will air on YouTube prior to the main card on DAZN.

Former IBF flyweight champion, Sunny Edwards, faces off against 2020 Tokyo Olympic Gold Medallist Galal Yafai in a bout that will see if Yafai has what it takes to be at the elite level.

Yafai, a Birmingham native, making his ring return in his hometown will be the fan favorite heading into the bout. Yafai, undefeated with a record of 8-0 (6 KOs), will look to make a statement as he steps up in class against Edwards, who has a professional record of 21-1 (4 KOs). After a break from the ring, Edwards is eager to secure his second consecutive win in 2024, while Yafai is out to prove he belongs among the best in the division.

Both fighters come with a rich amateur background, having previously sparred countless rounds together. Their mutual respect was evident during Thursday’s final press conference, where they exchanged pleasantries and shared a moment of camaraderie ahead of the big night.

The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at flyweight, with both men looking to solidify their standing in a deep and competitive division. For Edwards, it’s a chance to revive his career after losing his world title, while Yafai’s win could catapult him to global recognition and put him in the conversation for a future world championship opportunity.

The undercard is just as packed with compelling matchups. In the co-feature, Conah Walker (13-3-1, 5 KOs) will face the experienced Lewis Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs) in an all-English welterweight clash. This 10-round contest promises fireworks as both fighters aim to move closer to a title shot.

Also on the main card, Kieron Conway (21-3-1, 6 KOs) and Ryan Kelly (19-4-1, 8 KOs) will battle it out for the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title in a thrilling 12-round contest. Both fighters are well-acquainted with the big stage and will be looking to make a statement.

In other exciting bouts, lightweight prospects Cameron Vuong (6-0, 3 KOs) and Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs) meet in a 10-rounder, while rising star Hamza Uddin (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Benn Norman (7-5) in a six-round flyweight contest.

The night begins with a stellar Before The Bell prelim card on YouTube, which includes a light heavyweight English title bout between Troy Jones and Michael Stephenson. Middleweight action follows with Aaron Bowen taking on James Todd, while Ibraheem Sulaimaan faces Marvin Solano in a super featherweight clash. Taylor Bevan and Greg O’Neill square off in a super middleweight contest, while Callum Smith takes on Carlos Galvan at light heavyweight.

The action-packed event, which is headlined by Edwards vs. Yafai clash, promises a night of thrilling boxing, with plenty on the line for every fighter involved.

Main Card:

Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai – Flyweight

Conah Walker vs. Lewis Ritson – Welterweight

Kieron Conway vs. Ryan Kelly – Middleweight

Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne – Lightweight

Hamza Uddin vs. Benn Norman – Flyweight

Before The Bell Prelims:

Troy Jones vs. Michael Stephenson – Light Heavyweight

Aaron Bowen vs. James Todd – Middleweight

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Marvin Solano – Super Featherweight

Taylor Bevan vs. Greg O’Neill – Super Middleweight

Callum Smith vs. Carlos Galvan – Light Heavyweight

The action kicks off at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham this Saturday, November 30, 2024 with the preliminary Before The Bell fight card on YouTube starting at 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT followed by the main broadcast on DAZN at 2:00 PM ET.

Before The Bell Fight Live Stream



Like this: Like Loading...