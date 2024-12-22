BKFC Hollywood: Jared Warren vs. Mike Richman Live Stream Fight Prelims

Hollywood, FL – December 21, 2024 – The final Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event of the year promises an explosive night of action as BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs. Richman takes over the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. The event, which airs live on DAZN with a live stream prelims card on YouTube, features two high-stakes title bouts along with an array of thrilling matchups to close out 2024.

The main event sees Jared Warren (7-2) of Tampa, Florida, defending his light heavyweight championship against former two-time title challenger Mike Richman (6-2) of Rosemount, Minnesota. Warren, who claimed the title in his last outing, is looking to solidify his reign in the division, while Richman aims to finally secure a championship victory after falling short in previous title fights. The bout promises to deliver fireworks as both fighters bring relentless aggression and heavy hands to the ring.

In the co-main event, Christine Ferea (9-1) of San Jose, California, will put her flyweight title on the line against undefeated challenger Christine Vicens (3-0) of Miami, Florida. Ferea, a fan-favorite known for her heart and technical precision, faces a tough test in Vicens, who has made an impressive start to her bare-knuckle career and is eager to make a statement on the sport’s biggest stage.

The card also features an exciting heavyweight showdown between two knockout artists. Leonardo Perdomo (5-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba takes on Levi da Costa (2-2) of Brazil, with both fighters bringing perfect records and a history of ending fights early. Expect a fast-paced battle with each fighter looking to extend their knockout streak.

Other notable matchups include Bryan Duran (6-1) of Miami, Florida, facing Kasim Ruffin (2-0) of Portsmouth, Virginia, in a lightweight clash, and a flyweight showdown between Gee Perez (4-1) of Plant City, Florida, and Cary Caprio (2-1) of Laurel, Maryland.

Additionally, the event will feature a bantamweight battle between Justin Ibarrola (5-0) of Boca Raton, Florida, and Derek Perez (2-3) of Belem, New Mexico, as well as a featherweight bout between Edgard Plazaola (3-0) of Nicaragua and Alex Castro (0-1) of Guam.

In the opening matchup of the main card, Sabah Homasi of Coconut Creek, Florida, will make his BKFC debut against Eduardo Peralta (2-2) of Kansas City, Kansas, in a highly anticipated middleweight contest.

The prelims will be just as action-packed, with Tyler Randall (4-2) of Cape Coral, Florida, facing Austin Lucas (1-0) of Moriarty, New Mexico, in a flyweight bout, and former title challenger Francesco Ricchi (5-2) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, taking on Anthony LaCaze (1-4) of Monroe, Louisiana, in a middleweight fight.

With a stacked fight card and two championship bouts, BKFC Hollywood is set to end the year 2024 with a bang. The action kicks off on YouTube with a FREE live stream preliminary fight card at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT on Saturday, December 21, followed by the main card at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, and fight fans can tune in live on DAZN to catch all the hard-hitting action.

