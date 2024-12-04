LIVE: Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach Washington D.C. Press Conference Video

Boxing fans are in for a thrilling confrontation as Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach go face-to-face at an open-to-the-public press conference in Washington, D.C., ahead of their highly anticipated lightweight championship clash.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT, will be streamed live on Premier Boxing Champions’ YouTube channel. The press conference sets the stage for the March 1 showdown at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which will headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Amazon Prime Video.

Davis, the undefeated WBA Lightweight World Champion, comes into the fight with an impressive record of 30-0, with 28 knockouts. The 30-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland, is known for his knockout power and quickness, and he’s determined to retain his title.

Roach, the 29-year-old WBA Super Featherweight World Champion from Washington, D.C., holds a record of 25-1-1 with 10 KOs. Roach, eager to become a two-weight world champion, and he will have to be the first to beat Davis in order to achieve it, which is no easy task.

This is the second press conference to kick off the fight promotion, they faced off for the first time last Tuesday in New York. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, as both fighters carry a deep sense of pride for their respective cities—Davis from Baltimore and Roach representing Washington, D.C.