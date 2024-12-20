Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Live Stream Weigh-In Video

The official weigh-in for the highly anticipated Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury II heavyweight championship rematch will take place on Friday, and fight fans can catch all the action via live stream on YouTube.

Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs), the undefeated and undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, enters the rematch as the favorite against Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs). This fight holds particular intrigue, as Fury was previously the favorite in their first encounter but was upset by the much smaller Usyk, who proved his boxing prowess with an impressive victory.

Usyk’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. He was the underdog in his fight with Anthony Joshua but pulled off a stunning upset to become a unified heavyweight champion. In the rematch with Joshua, Usyk once again showcased his superior technique and skill, solidifying his place at the top of the division.

When he faced Fury for all four heavyweight titles, many boxing fans doubted Usyk’s chances, predicting that Fury’s size and power would be too much for the Ukrainian. However, Usyk defied expectations by not only surviving but by knocking Fury down and nearly finishing him. The fight ended in a split decision in Usyk’s favor, giving him even more confidence heading into the rematch. Now, with his belief in his abilities firmly intact, Usyk is eager to showcase a true masterclass in boxing.

Fury, on the other hand, is determined to reclaim his status as the world’s best heavyweight. Having never experienced defeat before, he is hungry for revenge and seeks to prove that he is a true champion capable of bouncing back from a loss. Fury will need to be at his best, fighting the perfect fight, as Usyk’s slick style and strategic mind are poised to exploit any mistakes Fury makes.

This rematch promises to be an unforgettable showdown, one that could either turn into a tactical chess match or end with a devastating knockout. Whatever the outcome, fans are in for a great night of boxing action.

The Usyk vs Fury II weigh-in live stream on YouTube (video below) begins at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Friday, December 20, 2024.

