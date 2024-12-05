Top Rank Boxing Presents Rematches: Navarrete vs. Valdez II and Espinoza vs. Ramirez II Live This Saturday

This Saturday, December 7, Top Rank Boxing presents a night of explosive rematches live from Phoenix, Arizona. Fans will witness two world title bouts, headlined by the highly anticipated second clash between Mexican powerhouses Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez. The event will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT from the Footprint Center.

The main event features WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) as he defends his title against Oscar Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs). These two warriors first met in August 2023, with Navarrete emerging victorious by unanimous decision. Now, both fighters look to prove their supremacy in the 130-pound division.

Navarrete, known for his relentless style and punching power, will be seeking to maintain his dominance. The 28-year-old champion has held titles across three weight classes, starting his world title run in 2018 as the WBO junior featherweight champion, before adding the featherweight belt in 2020. In February 2023, he claimed the WBO junior lightweight title with a knockout win over Liam Wilson. Although he fell short in a bid for a fourth world title in May against Denys Berinchyk, Navarrete is determined to reassert his reign at 130 pounds.

Valdez, a two-time Olympian and former WBC junior lightweight champion, has had a storied career, with notable wins over fighters like Miguel Berchelt and Jayson Velez. Despite suffering his first defeat to Shakur Stevenson in 2022, Valdez bounced back with a win in May 2023 before falling to Navarrete in their first encounter. With a recent victory in March for the interim WBO junior lightweight title, Valdez is eager to avenge his previous loss and claim the world title once again.

In the co-main event, Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight title against Cuban star Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs), the man Espinoza dethroned in December 2023. Espinoza’s victory over Ramirez in their first bout was one of the biggest upsets of the year, as he overcame a fifth-round knockdown to secure a majority decision in a thrilling 12-round contest. Since then, Espinoza successfully defended his title with a fourth-round TKO over Sergio Chirino in June, further solidifying his standing in the division.

Ramirez, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is looking for redemption after the close loss to Espinoza. The Cuban southpaw is known for his technical skills and ring IQ and will be eager to regain the title he lost. Ramirez has already defended his WBO title once, defeating Isaac Dogboe in April 2023 to reclaim his spot among the elite of the featherweight division.

The Full Card and Undercard

Emanuel Navarrete (Champ) vs. Oscar Valdez – WBO Jr. Lightweight

Rafael Espinoza (Champ) vs. Robeisy Ramirez – WBO Featherweight

Lindolfo Delgado faces Jackson Marinez

Richard Torrez Jr. takes on Isaac Munoz

Albert Gonzalez meets Gerardo Antonio Perez

Steven Navarro battles Gabriel Bernardi

Giovani Santillan goes up against Frederick Lawson

Art Barrera Jr. squares off with Juan Carlos Campos Medina

Cesar Morales takes on Kevin Mosquera

DJ Zamora faces Roman Ruben Reynoso

The action-packed undercard begins at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

Broadcast Coverage

ESPN’s team of Joe Tessitore, Timothy Bradley Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna will call the action throughout the evening, providing expert analysis and commentary.

Don’t miss this thrilling night of boxing, filled with rematches that promise to deliver fireworks!