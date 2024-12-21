Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Rematch Live Online December 21

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — On December 21, Unbeaten Ukrainian undisputed two-weight champion Oleksandr Usyk will face British boxing icon Tyson Fury in a highly anticipated rematch at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following their first battle earlier this year, this is a can’t miss event for fight fans.

When Usyk and Fury first met it was for the historical undisputed championship, no heavyweight has been able to unify all four sanctioning body titles in the four belt era. Usyk became the first to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of this modern 4-belt era when he beat Fury for the WBC title, to add to his WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Fury had never tasted defeat prior to his loss to Usyk. The loss stung a little but he also gave him clarity to focus and train harder. They say a true champion can come back from a defeat, this will be the test to see if Fury had an off night or if he is slowing down due to father time.

Usyk the underdog most of his career at heavyweight has proven the doubters wrong, first when he beat the muscle bound unified champion Anthony Joshua for the titles, and then when he beat Fury to become undisputed.

Saturday night, Usyk will have another chance to silence the critics with a decisive win over Fury in the rematch.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, 12 Rounds – (WBC, WBA, and WBO Titles)

Heavyweight: Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean, 10 Rounds

Super Welterweight: Serhii Bohachuk vs. Ishmael Davis, 12 Rounds

Heavyweight: Johnny Fisher vs. David Allen, 10 Rounds

Featherweight: Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor, 10 Rounds

Featherweight: Peter McGrail vs. Rhys Edwards, 10 Rounds

Light Heavyweight: Daniel Lapin vs. Dylan Colin, 10 Rounds

Heavyweight: Andrii Novytskyi vs. Edgar Ramirez, 10 Rounds

Lightweight: Mohammed Alakel vs. Joshua Ocampo, 6 Rounds

How to Watch Usyk vs. Fury 2 Live Online

Fans can catch all the action live on YouTube starting with the Usyk vs. Fury 2 Live Stream Prelim Build-Up Show at 7:30 AM PT on December 21. For the main event, the full fight card will be available on the DAZN live streaming service, bringing the action straight to your living room or mobile device. For more information visit: DAZN.com

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Location: King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Broadcast: Live Stream on DAZN

Fight Start Time: 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT

