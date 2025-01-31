David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Live Fight Weigh-In Video

The Premier Boxing Champions on Prime Video is geared up for an awesome night of boxing action as David “El Monstro” Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. prepare to face off in what promises to be a highlight of the 2025 boxing calendar. Before the main event, the tension will already be palpable at the weigh-in, set to occur in the heart of Las Vegas, where the battle for light heavyweight supremacy will commence.

The weigh-in for this eagerly anticipated clash will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, the very venue where these two undefeated warriors will step into the ring on February 1st. Scheduled for 4:00 PM PST on January 31st and will be live streamed on YouTube, this event is not just about checking the scales; it’s the first physical encounter where words might escalate into a prelude of the fight itself.

Both fighters have not shied away from expressing their disdain for one another, setting the stage for an explosive weigh-in. The pair shared some fiery exchanges at the final press conference on Thursday, with Benavidez labeling Morrell with choice words, indicating the personal disdain for each other.

Benavidez, with an undefeated record of 29-0 and 24 knockouts, steps into the weigh-in with a reputation for relentless aggression and impressive stamina. His last fight saw him securing the WBC interim light heavyweight title against Oleksandr Gvozdyk, showcasing his ability to dominate at the higher weight class. With his experience and ferocity, Benavidez is looking to prove he’s not just a force at 168 pounds but a true champion at 175 as well.

Cuban southpaw David Morrell Jr., with a perfect 11-0 record and 9 knockouts, brings his own brand of power and precision to the table. His transition from super middleweight to light heavyweight has been marked by his victory over Radivoje Kalajdzic for the WBA light heavyweight title. Morrell’s confidence is sky-high, and he’s vocal about his intent to prove he’s the new boogeyman of the division. His words at recent press conferences have been bold, claiming Benavidez has never faced someone with his unique blend of speed, strength, and ring intelligence.

Watch the weigh in live on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

Benavidez vs Morrell Weigh-In Video



