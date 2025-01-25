Ellie Scotney vs. Mea Motu Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Unbeaten English boxing star Dalton Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) returns to his hometown for a headline bout against France’s Walid Ouizza (19-2, 8 KOs) at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on the Matchroom boxing card on Saturday, January 25. Undefeated women’s super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney and undefeated challenger Mea Motu will square up in the featured bout of the evening.

A free live stream preliminary show Before The Bell will air on YouTube prior to the main broadcast on DAZN.

Mea Motu (20-0, 8 KOs) is preparing for the fight of her life, as she takes on the decorated English IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion, Ellie Scotney (9-0), in a 10-round title unification bout. With everything to gain and only her IBO belt to lose, Motu enters the ring with a fiery determination that promises to deliver an impressive performance come Saturday night. Known for her knockout power and aggressive style, Motu is ready to go to war, aiming to land her signature spiteful punches and make a statement to capture the women’s 122 pound titles. The fight will showcase her relentless drive and prove that she is more than just a rising star in women’s boxing.

Ellie Scotney, on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience and pedigree to the table. A former standout in the amateur ranks, Scotney left the Team Great Britain boxing program before the Tokyo Olympics to turn professional. Her technical boxing style and class inside the ring have earned her respect, and she will be looking to outbox Motu by winning rounds with her speed and accuracy. Scotney’s approach will likely be more methodical, focusing on using her ring IQ to keep Motu at bay and avoid the explosive power that Motu is known for.

Motu, fighting out of West Auckland’s Peach Boxing gym, has been waiting for an opportunity of this magnitude for some time. Originally scheduled for last October, the bout was delayed when Scotney had to withdraw due to injury, but now, the chance to make her mark on the international stage is finally here. This fight presents a significant opportunity for Motu, one she intends to seize with both fists. As a fighter who thrives on aggression and power, she won’t be looking to simply go the distance—she’ll be gunning for the knockout and the recognition that comes with it.

A victory for Motu would make her a world champion for the first time and would be an amazing achievement given her hard road traveled to the title. With Scotney’s high status in the sport, a win would elevate Motu’s profile significantly, positioning her for bigger fights in the women’s division. For Motu, this fight is more than just a title defense—it’s a chance to prove herself among the world’s best and change the trajectory of her career forever.

The Before The Bell live stream prelims airs on January 25, at 9:15 AM PT on YouTube.

Main Card

Dalton Smith (140 lbs) vs. Walid Ouizza (140 lbs), 12 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’s WBC Silver title, vacant EBU European title

Harry Scarff (147 lbs) vs. Conah Walker (147 lbs), 12 rounds, welterweight – Scarff’s British and Commonwealth titles

Ellie Scotney (122 lbs) vs. Mea Motu (122 lbs), 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s IBF and WBO titles

Ibraheem Sulaimaan (130 lbs) vs. Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce (130 lbs), 8 rounds, super featherweight

Before The Bell Prelims

Hamza Uddin (115 lbs) vs. Misael Ezequiel Graffioli (115 lbs), 8 rounds, super flyweight

Traie Duberry (200 lbs) vs. Camilo Castagno (200 lbs), 6 rounds, cruiserweight

