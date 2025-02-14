Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

NEW YORK, February 13, 2025 – This Friday, February 14, boxing fans are in for a Valentines Day treat as WBO lightweight world champion Denys Berinchyk defends his title against the rising star Keyshawn Davis in what promises to be an electrifying bout. The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT from The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Denys Berinchyk, with an unblemished record of 19-0 (9 KOs), steps into the ring as the underdog for his first title defense. The Ukrainian has a storied background in amateur boxing, having competed alongside legends like Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk. His journey to the world championship included a European title in 2022 and a tough win over Emanuel Navarrete last year to claim the WBO lightweight belt.

Challenging Berinchyk is Keyshawn Davis from Norfolk, Virginia, who remains undefeated at 12-0 (8 KOs). Davis, recognized as one of the most accomplished American amateur boxers of his generation, has rapidly climbed the ranks to become the WBO No. 1 contender. His 2023 performances, including a stoppage of former two-division champion Jose Pedraza and a two-round knockout of Gustavo Lemos in front of his hometown fans, have marked him as a formidable opponent.

The evening also features a compelling co-feature in the junior middleweight division, where Puerto Rico’s own Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs), the WBO No. 1 contender, takes on the unbeaten German boxer Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs). Zayas, who has headlined significant events at The Theater, looks to continue his ascent after notable victories in 2024. Spomer, on the other hand, comes off a series of impressive wins, including a ten-round decision over Milan Prat.

Opening the televised portion, middleweight Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) from New Jersey aims to upset the undefeated Connor “The Kid” Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) in what promises to be a hard-hitting affair.

The undercard, packed with action, will kick off earlier at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT, available to stream on ESPN+. Boxing enthusiasts are encouraged to tune in for what is shaping up to be a night of high-stakes, high-energy boxing at one of the sport’s most iconic venues.

The Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis boxing match for the WBO lightweight world title is scheduled for February 14, 2025, at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City. Here's how you can watch the fight:

Streaming and TV:

The fight will be available on ESPN+ in the United States. You can stream it with an active ESPN+ subscription. The main event is expected to start around 9:00 p.m. ET, with prelims beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

It will also be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes for those with access to these channels.

International Viewers:

For viewers outside the U.S., the fight might be available through different broadcasters or streaming services depending on your location. For example, in the UK, you might look into services like Sky Sports or DAZN if they have the rights to this event.

Event Details:

Location: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York City

Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Start Time: Main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET, with prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Make sure to check closer to the event date for any last-minute changes or additional viewing options. If you’re interested in the undercard or other fights on the night, they will also be available on ESPN+ during the prelims.

