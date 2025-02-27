LIVE Stream: Gervonta Tank Davis vs Lamont Roach Final Fight Press Conference Video

Boxing fans, mark your calendars! This Thursday, February 27, 2025, WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and WBA Super Featherweight Champion Lamont Roach Jr. will face off at the final fight week press conference to preview their explosive showdown on Saturday.

The event, open to the public, will take place at Burr Gymnasium on the Howard University campus, promising an electric atmosphere as these two titans build hype for their March 1 clash at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Davis, the undefeated knockout machine from Baltimore with a record of 30-0 (28 KOs), will defend his lightweight title against Washington, D.C.’s own Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs), who’s stepping up a weight class for a shot at glory. The press conference follows their intense December face-off, where verbal jabs flew as freely as the anticipation for this all-American showdown. Expect more fireworks as the fighters trade words just days before stepping into the ring live on Prime Video PPV.

With a storied rivalry dating back to their amateur days—where Davis holds a 2-0 edge—the stakes are personal and professional. Don’t miss this chance to see the champs up close and feel the buzz ahead of what promises to be a fight for the ages. Doors open at 2:00 PM EST—arrive early to catch every moment of the action!

For those fans who can’t attend in person, they can tune in to the live stream of the press conference on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

